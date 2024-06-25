17th Communications Squadron welcomes new commander

GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, Texas – The 17th Communications Squadron conducted an assumption of command ceremony at the Powell Event Center, Goodfellow Air Force Base, June 20.

The 17th CS welcomed incoming commander, Maj. Alan Geason to their mission to operate, secure and defend cyberspace systems to enable training of intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance and fire protection professionals for America and its allies.

“I am filled with a profound sense of responsibility and excitement that lies ahead,” said Geason. “As your commander, my aim is to lead by example and continuously invest in the people of this squadron.”

