U.S. Navy and Air Force special operations personnel complete routine training in the Republic of Korea

Photo By Staff Sgt. William Rosado | A U.S. Air Force AC-130J Ghostrider aircrew member from the 4th Special Operations Squadron, Air Force Special Operations Command, operates a system for the 30mm cannon during a live fire training event June 24, 2024, over Pilsung Range, Republic of Korea. The Ghostrider crew participated in a Joint Combined Education and Training (JCET) event designed to positively affect the combat readiness of special operations forces (SOF) personnel in support of the mutual defense of the U.S. and ROK homelands. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. William Rio Rosado)

OSAN AIR BASE, Republic of Korea (ROK) – U.S. Air Force and Navy personnel completed a joint, combined exchange training iteration with various Republic of Korea military counterparts on June 25, 2024, reinforcing the enduring relationship between the two nations’ special operations forces.



During the training, an AC-130J Ghostrider gunship assigned to the 1st Special Operations Wing at Hurlburt Field, Fla. conducted live-fire and dry-fire close air support and aerial interdiction training missions with U.S. and ROK ground forces.



“We have not forgotten our commitment to the Ironclad Alliance to defend our homelands—a commitment born out of the blood of our relatives more than 70 years ago,” said Brig. Gen. Derek N. Lipson, Special Operations Command Korea commander. “Since then, we’ve steadfastly maintained a deterrence posture with a credible special operations force to prevent conflict while also giving our leaders the options and knowledge that we would prevail in conflict if called upon.”



Additionally, the AC-130J and its crew participated in combined flying and weapons employment drills with the ROK Air Force, conducting the first known use of the aircraft’s Precision Strike Package to identify a training target upon which ROKAF aircraft employed live munitions. This use of AC-130J sensors to identify a target and guide munitions from a ROK aircraft demonstrates a truly integrated force posture with alignment across technical capabilities and the personnel skillsets needed to conduct such missions.



“One often overlooked advancement is our Precision Strike Package which includes upgraded electronic, optical, and infrared sensors that have enhanced target identification capabilities,” said Maj. Josh Burris, 4th Special Operations Squadron mission commander. “Simply put, if an enemy on the ground can hear us, we can see them, and we can deliver weapons faster than they have a chance to react.”



Complementing the training with the ROKAF, the AC-130J enabled routine proficiency training with U.S. Naval Special Warfare Command operators and their ROK counterparts as well as U.S. Terminal Air Control Party personnel and ROK personnel they advised. All of the training focused on how to call in close air support or aerial interdiction missions using the AC-130J’s 30mm and 105mm cannons, as well as standoff precision guided munitions. The primary ranges used were Rodriguez Live Fire Range, Pilsung Live Fire Range, and Jikdo Live Fire Range.



The joint and combined training with the AC-130J, Naval Special Warfare Command personnel, and ROK aircraft and personnel, demonstrated the ability for the ROK and U.S. to effectively conduct integrated special operations activities toward a range of possible tasks that senior leaders may require.



For imagery, please find https://www.dvidshub.net/unit/SOCKOR