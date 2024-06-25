Dragon Lift 2024 underway

Photo By Sgt. Eric Kestner | An aircrew Soldier aboard a HH-60 Blackhawk from the 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 2nd...... read more read more

Photo By Sgt. Eric Kestner | An aircrew Soldier aboard a HH-60 Blackhawk from the 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 2nd Infantry Division, looks out the door over South Korea, June 25, 2024, while participating in Dragon Lift 2024. This biannual medical exercise is conducted by U.S. Forces Korea and Republic of Korea personnel to maintain proficiency in joint patient movement operations. see less | View Image Page