Dragon Lift 2024 underway

Dragon Lift 2024 is being conducted this week. This biannual medical exercise is conducted by U.S. Forces Korea, Eighth Army and Republic of Korea personnel to maintain proficiency in joint patient movement operations.
Aircrews from 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 2nd Infantry Division, with two HH-60 Blackhawks conducted deck qualifications off the coast on a Republic of Korea Casualty Receiving and Treatment Ship, June 25, 2024.
Eighth Army units and ROK personnel will train on transporting patients to and between ground and sea-based medical facilities this week.
06.26.2024
06.25.2024
474842
KR
5
0
