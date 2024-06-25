Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Dragon Lift 2024 underway

    Photo By Sgt. Eric Kestner | An aircrew Soldier aboard a HH-60 Blackhawk from the 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 2nd...... read more read more

    SOUTH KOREA

    06.26.2024

    Story by Kenji Thuloweit  

    8th Army

    Dragon Lift 2024 is being conducted this week. This biannual medical exercise is conducted by U.S. Forces Korea, Eighth Army and Republic of Korea personnel to maintain proficiency in joint patient movement operations.

    Aircrews from 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 2nd Infantry Division, with two HH-60 Blackhawks conducted deck qualifications off the coast on a Republic of Korea Casualty Receiving and Treatment Ship, June 25, 2024.

    Eighth Army units and ROK personnel will train on transporting patients to and between ground and sea-based medical facilities this week.

