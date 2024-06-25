374th CS leverages AI to learn languages

YOKOTA AIR BASE, Japan – The 374th Contracting Squadron personnel attended a linguist introductory training course at Yokota Air Base, Japan, June 11.
The organization hosting the course specializes in development of artificial intelligence and machine learning for language translation and localization. With enhanced translation efficiency for specific language domains in mind, the course provided a new capability for 374th CONS personnel.
During the course, 374th CONS personnel learned how the use of AI can improve both professional and interpersonal communication within their squadron, between Yokota and the surrounding communities.
“The idea is that this technology allows us to be more language-friendly to our Japanese industry base, which increases the potential of expanding that base,” said Jacob Love, 374th CONS supervisory contract specialist.
Love noted that the contracting community often operates in regions where English isn’t the primary language. Additionally, this technology could also be implemented on a global stage to bridge language barrier gaps in other regions.
Implementing AI technology for communication use helps bridge the language gap between U.S. and Japanese personnel at Yokota, strengthening the partnership and ultimately promoting a free and open Indo-Pacific.
|Date Taken:
|06.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.25.2024 20:33
|Story ID:
|474838
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
