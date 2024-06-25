Staff in the Spotlight – Boatswain’s Mate First Class Antoiwauna Southern

Meet Boatswain’s Mate First Class (BM1) Antoiwauna Southern, a staff member at Recruit Training Command (RTC), Great Lakes, the Navy’s only boot camp.



From Canton, Mississippi, Southern joined the Navy in October 2015, drawn by familial influence and a deep admiration for the structured environment of military life. Her career has taken her through sea duty assignments aboard the USS Gerald Ford and USS Germantown, which have shaped her into the seasoned Sailor she is today.



With over two years of experience at RTC, Southern has thrived in her role as lead instructor for the seamanship division, where she oversees the training and development of recruits in essential naval skills such as line handling, knot tying, and sea and anchor evolutions.



“My decision to join the Navy was heavily influenced by my family’s military background,” Southern reflects. “Growing up around family members in the Navy and participating in NJROTC during high school instilled in me a sense of duty and a desire to achieve something more with my life.”



While her mother pushed her to consider the military as an option during her youth, Southern says her siblings and the junior Sailors she mentors are a primary reason she continues to serve.



“The Navy has allowed me to explore the world and experience things I would have never had the opportunity to otherwise,” Southern says. “My brothers and sisters back home see what I’ve been able to accomplish, and they know now that it’s possible for them to take a similar route. The same is true for those younger Sailors I meet every day who are just starting to build a foundation that can lead to a successful career.”



Southern’s journey back to RTC was inspired by the impactful mentorship she received as a recruit.



“During boot camp, I had two RDCs who were very inspirational to me. Petty Officer Barachina and Chief Boatswain’s Mate Chastain were instrumental in shaping my early days in the Navy,” she shares. “Their leadership and dedication left a lasting impression on me, motivating me to return to RTC and guide future Sailors.”



As an instructor, Southern faces the daily challenge of instilling recruits with a deep understanding of seamanship—a fundamental skill set that transcends specialized roles within the Navy.



“In the fleet, every Sailor must be prepared to handle tasks such as mooring a ship,” Southern emphasizes. “A of things can go wrong at any given moment. My role is not just about teaching technical skills; it’s about instilling confidence and a sense of responsibility in our recruits.”



Motivating recruits to grasp the gravity of their training can be demanding, yet Southern finds profound reward in their growth.



“When recruits learn to work as a team and improve how they communicate, it’s incredibly fulfilling,” she explains. “Witnessing their progression from day one to graduation day, where they stand as confident and capable Sailors, is what drives me.”



Looking ahead, Southern sets ambitious goals for herself within the Navy.



“In the next five years, I aim to achieve the rank of chief petty officer or pursue a path as a limited duty officer,” she states. “These roles would enable me to expand my impact and mentorship, guiding junior sailors in their careers and upholding the Navy’s standards of excellence.”



Reflecting on her growth at RTC, Southern acknowledges the profound impact on her leadership style.



“RTC has been instrumental in refining my communication skills and ability to mentor others effectively,” she notes. “Working with a diverse group of individuals here has taught me the importance of adaptability and understanding, which are crucial traits in leadership.”



Boatswain’s Mate Petty Officer First Class Antoiwauna Southern exemplifies the Navy’s core values of honor, courage, and commitment. Through her leadership and dedication at RTC, she continues to shape the future of the Navy, one recruit at a time.



Boot camp is approximately 10 weeks and all enlistees in the U.S. Navy begin their careers at the command. Training includes five warfighting competencies of firefighting, damage control, seamanship, watch standing, and small arms handling and marksmanship along with physical fitness and lessons in Navy heritage and core values, Warrior Toughness, Life Skills, teamwork, and discipline. More than 40,000 recruits train annually at the Navy’s only boot camp.



For more news from Recruit Training Command, visit www.navy.mil/local/rtc.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.25.2024 Date Posted: 06.25.2024 13:26 Story ID: 474789 Location: GREAT LAKES, ILLINOIS, US Hometown: CANTON, MISSISSIPPI, US Web Views: 107 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Staff in the Spotlight – Boatswain’s Mate First Class Antoiwauna Southern, by Marc Lindsay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.