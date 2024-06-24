IKE Carrier Strike Group Arrives in the Eastern Mediterranean Sea

Carrier Strike Group 2 Public Affairs



NAPLES, Italy – Components of the Dwight D. Eisenhower (IKE) Carrier Strike Group (CSG) Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) arrived in the Eastern Mediterranean after an eight-month deployment in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations (AOO), June 22, 2024.



The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69), Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Philippine Sea (CG 58), and Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Gravely (DDG 107) entered the Eastern Mediterranean after departing the Red Sea, June 22, 2024.



“After an eventful seven months in the Middle East region, the IKE strike group is back in the U.S. 6th Fleet, ready as always to demonstrate our flexibility and capabilities where needed,” said Rear Adm. Kavon Hakimzadeh, commander, Carrier Strike Group 2 (CSG-2). “We are prepared to operate anywhere, whenever we are tasked.”



On May 30, while in U.S. 5th Fleet, IKECSG led a coalition strike on 13 Houthi targets in Yemen. On June 15, IKECSG Sailors rescues the crew of M/V Tutor that was attacked by Iranian-backed Houthis in the Red Sea.



IKECSG is commanded by Carrier Strike Group 2 and comprised of flagship Dwight D. Eisenhower, CVW-3 with its nine squadrons, Philippine Sea, and DESRON-22 with Gravely and USS Mason (DDG 87).



IKECSG units departed their homeports of Norfolk, Virginia, and Mayport, Florida, on Oct. 13 and 14 for a scheduled deployment.



For over 80 years, U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa (NAVEUR-NAVAF) has forged strategic relationships with allies and partners, leveraging a foundation of shared values to preserve security and stability.



Headquartered in Naples, Italy, NAVEUR-NAVAF operates U.S. naval forces in the U.S. European Command (USEUCOM) and U.S. Africa Command (USAFRICOM) areas of responsibility. U.S. Sixth Fleet is permanently assigned to NAVEUR-NAVAF, and employs maritime forces through the full spectrum of joint and naval operations.



