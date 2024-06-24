QLLEX First

FORT BARFOOT, Va. – The 94th Training Division, under the 80th Training Command provided oversight and execution of the Petroleum Operations Sustainment Training (POST) program during the Quartermaster Liquid Logistics Exercise (QLLEX) from June 1 – 4, 2024.



The 751st Quarter Master (QM) Company worked alongside their British counterparts from the 7th Royal Logistics Corp, 17th Squadron to make history by demonstrating interoperability between the American Fuel System Supply Point (FSSP) and the British FSSP. The systems were setup side by side and joined together using a single connection point. This connection will allow the Petroleum Supply Specialists (92F) to connect with our allies and distribute bulk fuel while down range.



For the first time, units conducted Rail Tank Car (RTC) sustainment training at Fort Barfoot, VA, provided by POST. This training is intended to bridge the gap that Soldiers may encounter while deployed in a European theater.



“Most of the Soldiers have not had hands-on training since their Advance Individual Training (AIT), so being able to have the RTCs for them to train on is an added benefit to the QLLEX mission and the Army’s strategic plan for bulk petroleum distribution” said Cpt. Javaris Purnell, Liquid Logistics Sustainment Training Project Manager from the 94th Training Division.



Units used RTCs to simulate moving bulk petroleum from tanker to RTC and from RTC to a bulk fuel tank assembly using water as a training medium instead of fuel.



Not only do RTCs allow for the transportation of approximately 20,000 gallons of fuel per car, but they also require less manpower than tankers and provide less risk when delivering bulk fuel.



QLLEX is simultaneously conducted at Fort Liberty, NC, and soldiers at both locations are responsible for moving bulk fuel. The 952nd QM Company pumped 828,000 gallons in 3 days using the existing 19 plus mile Inland Pump Distribution System (IPDS) pipeline at Fort Barfoot. The 1018th QM Company training at Fort Liberty constructed 3.9 miles of IPDS utilizing the Joint Training Exercise. They pumped 1.2 million gallons in 3.5 days.



Soldiers and personnel at Fort Barfoot and other QLLEX locations purified enough water for showers, laundry, and for drinking.



The 94th Training Division Liquid Logistics Sustainment Training team would like to thank all the strategic partners for their help in making the RTC training a reality.

