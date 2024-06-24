223rd Intelligence Flight deactivated, ending two decades of decorated service

The 223rd Intelligence Flight was formally deactivated during a ceremony at the Kentucky Air National Guard Base here April 19.



The unit, charged with performing digital network intelligence analysis, was established in the early 2000s and has earned two National Intelligence Meritorious Unit Citations for excellence over the past two decades.



“The 223rd Intelligence Flight accomplished many great things, almost all of which we can’t talk about in this setting,” said Brig. Gen. David Mounkes, the Kentucky National Guard’s assistant adjutant general for Air. “But I can tell you that their service to the United States — which will never be known beyond a small circle for many years — was impressive.”



Mounkes said that attempts to grow the small flight into a larger unit were hamstrung by personnel allotments.



“That is the only reason the 223rd is being decommissioned,” he told an audience of current and former unit members. “Being a flight never stopped the 223rd — they always punched well above their weight.



“So, given all that the 223rd accomplished and the incredible quality of this team, we should be very thankful as Americans for what they did to keep our country secure and formidable. There are no bands playing today. We can't read a list of their accomplishments. But we are grateful for a job well done.”



Capt. Jonathan Marks, the unit’s final commander, thanked his Airmen for their dedication to excellence.



“I was part of a very special group of people, and it’s probably one of the proudest accomplishments of my life,” he said. “You guys did an amazing job. I mean, an astoundingly amazing job. You didn’t just go for the minimum. You saw the bar and wanted to shoot much higher.



“Thank you so much for all your hard work. My gratitude is limitless.”

