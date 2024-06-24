Civilian personnel mentoring panel set for July 31

Photo By Michele Donaldson | The Air Force Materiel Command will host a virtual mentoring panel with the Civilian...... read more read more Photo By Michele Donaldson | The Air Force Materiel Command will host a virtual mentoring panel with the Civilian Personnel Action Analysis Major Command Barrier Analysis Working Group, July 31, at 2 p.m. ET on Microsoft Teams. see less | View Image Page

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Ohio -- The Air Force Materiel Command will host a virtual mentoring panel with the Civilian Personnel Action Analysis Major Command Barrier Analysis Working Group, July 31, at 2 p.m. ET on Microsoft Teams.



The event’s theme is, “Agility and Adaptivity – Insight from Leaders,” and will focus on challenges and opportunities in workplace mentorship. The panel will be hosted by Kathy Watern, Director, AFMC Manpower, Personnel and Services Directorate, and Ronald Ratton, AFMC Command Counsel, both of whom serve as champions for the CPAA MAJBAWG team. Attendees will have the opportunity to ask questions of the panelists during the event.



The attendee link will be sent via email prior to the event. Individuals can submit questions for the panelists by emailing AFMC.A1DC.TrainingNeedsAssessments@us.af.mil.



Additional information on AFMC Mentoring and upcoming events is available at https://www.afmc.af.mil/careers/AFMC-Mentoring.