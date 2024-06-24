Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Civilian personnel mentoring panel set for July 31

    Civilian personnel mentoring panel set for July 31

    Photo By Michele Donaldson | The Air Force Materiel Command will host a virtual mentoring panel with the Civilian...... read more read more

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    06.24.2024

    Story by Marisa Alia-Novobilski 

    Air Force Materiel Command

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Ohio -- The Air Force Materiel Command will host a virtual mentoring panel with the Civilian Personnel Action Analysis Major Command Barrier Analysis Working Group, July 31, at 2 p.m. ET on Microsoft Teams.

    The event’s theme is, “Agility and Adaptivity – Insight from Leaders,” and will focus on challenges and opportunities in workplace mentorship. The panel will be hosted by Kathy Watern, Director, AFMC Manpower, Personnel and Services Directorate, and Ronald Ratton, AFMC Command Counsel, both of whom serve as champions for the CPAA MAJBAWG team. Attendees will have the opportunity to ask questions of the panelists during the event.

    The attendee link will be sent via email prior to the event. Individuals can submit questions for the panelists by emailing AFMC.A1DC.TrainingNeedsAssessments@us.af.mil.

    Additional information on AFMC Mentoring and upcoming events is available at https://www.afmc.af.mil/careers/AFMC-Mentoring.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 06.24.2024
    Date Posted: 06.24.2024 12:34
    Story ID: 474679
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Civilian personnel mentoring panel set for July 31, by Marisa Alia-Novobilski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Civilian personnel mentoring panel set for July 31

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    mentoring
    AFMC Mentoring
    AFMCmentoring
    AFMC Mentor

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT