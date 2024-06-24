Riding Smart: Safety Tips and Environmental Stewardship for Off-Road Adventures at Tulsa District Lakes

Photo By Stacey Reese | Personal protective equipment such as helmets, boots and long sleeved shirts are...... read more read more Photo By Stacey Reese | Personal protective equipment such as helmets, boots and long sleeved shirts are important when riding off road vehicles. Using this PPE will protect the rider from hazards such as flying debris, tree branches and insects. see less | View Image Page

Adventures at Tulsa District Lakes



TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa District U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has many off-road vehicle areas, located at Lake Eufaula and Keystone Lake in Oklahoma and Council Grove and John Redmond Lake in Kansas.



While taking advantage of these unique recreation opportunities can be a lot of fun, people should also take time to ensure their safety when using these areas.



“Knowing your limits and abilities is crucial,” said Tanner Huckaby, Keystone Lake ranger. “It’s important to be honest about what you can and cannot do. Trying to match the pace of more experienced friends can lead to dangerous situations beyond your skill level. Even seasoned riders must remain vigilant, as the trail can present unexpected challenges.”



Protective clothing suited for the environment, including a helmet with goggles or a face shield, is necessary to protect against injuries from twigs and debris.



Responsible riding includes environmental stewardship. Leave gates as you find them, report downed trees and other maintenance needs to lake staff, and report any illegal riding. Carry out what you carry in to minimize your impact on the environment.



“Respect for the environment and other trail users is equally important,” said Huckaby.



Ride only in permitted areas, and always be considerate of others on the trail. Maintain the right side of the trail, yield to uphill traffic, and slow down when passing or being passed. Safety also extends to your stopping practices; avoid stopping in the middle of the trail, at hill crests, corners, or intersections.



Off-road adventures have inherent risks, such as getting stranded due to mechanical issues, getting caught in unexpected severe weather, suffering injuries, or becoming lost.



The characteristics of the environment, like rough terrain, extreme climates, and remoteness, can further increase the chance of accidents.



Among these risks, heat-related illnesses are a significant concern.

Understanding the causes, signs, and symptoms of heat exhaustion and how to prevent it is vital for safe riding.



By acknowledging your limits, preparing adequately, respecting the environment and fellow trail users, and being aware of potential risks, you can enjoy a safer and more fulfilling off-road riding experience.