Simple Solutions to Complex Problems

FORT CAMPBELL, Ky. – One of the most difficult problems to solve during medical treatment is what to do when the patient suffers a setback or delay in treatment. Life is unpredictable and the treatment needed can depend on many factors that can't be controlled. Mental health issues, especially, often require lengthy complex solutions that can include multiple sessions and, in some cases, lifelong therapy. Delays and setbacks for treatment goals can be frustrating for both the patient and the provider.



Accelerated Resolution Therapy (ART), founded in 2008 by licensed marital and family therapist Laney Rosenzweig, is recognized as a peer-reviewed, evidence-based psychological treatment option for a variety of issues to include anxiety, depression, addiction, grief, pain management, work stress, and others. Rosenzweig has been a mental health clinician and counselor for more than 30 years, and is enthusiastic about the successes of ART.



“The most difficult aspect of discussing ART is that it often sounds too good to be true,” says Rosenzweig.



ART is an additional tool that can be used in conjunction with a patient’s current treatment plan for a wide variety of issues to include anxiety, depression, family issues, phobias, grief, job-related stress, pain management, memory enhancement, and many more.



Fort Campbell service members can talk with their behavioral health provider to determine if ART is a treatment option appropriate for them. If ART is not offered by the behavioral health provider Soldiers receive care from, they can talk to their behavioral health provider to determine if ART may be an additional or alternative treatment option offered by another provider.



“ART is a short-term therapy that can be used in conjunction with other therapies or while awaiting medical appointments,” stated Blanchfield Army Community Hospital Health System, Fort Campbell Soldier Recovery Unit Clinical Social Worker Tiffany Zieg.



The effectiveness of ART leads patients further down the path of reaching their treatment goals.



“With just the SRU Soldiers, I’ve seen a reduction in stress and panic attacks in as little as one to three sessions,” Zieg explained.



According to Zieg, patients and providers can experience burnout. Sometimes treatments can take longer than expected or there can be unexpected complications that can present difficulties or setbacks. The fatigue experienced on all sides makes progress difficult to track. However, ART’s rapid results provide a different experience in the treatment process.



“Both clients and providers feel empowered and relieved at the progress. Clients are surprised by the results and providers don’t get burned out,” Zieg said.



BACH Health System Deputy Chief for Behavioral Health Dr. Ross Everhard said that ART is one of many interventions available that can be helpful.



“ART has an evidence base to support its therapeutic use with some disorders, but it may not be the appropriate treatment option for everyone.” Everhard continues to explain the importance of a conversation between a patient and their provider to see what the most appropriate treatment options for them are.



No matter what ails you, there are several treatment options available to maintain a healthy balance of physical and mental health. BACH Health System clinicians and staff work tirelessly to support the patient population in all aspects of healthcare supporting the defense of our nation and preserving the fighting strength of the community.



The BACH Health System vision is to be the gold standard military health system; transforming healthcare, readiness, and training because of our people, innovation, and service.



To review more about the reflections from a study using ART as a treatment option visit: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC6145606/



