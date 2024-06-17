NAVFAC Atlantic Honors Top Employees and Teams

Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Atlantic announced its annual awards, recognizing exceptional contributions by employees and teams in various categories. This year’s honorees have demonstrated outstanding dedication, leadership, and innovation in their respective fields. NAVFAC Atlantic congratulates all awardees for their exceptional contributions and dedication to excellence. Their achievements reflect the highest standards of professionalism and service.



**Employee of the Year: Ms. Brook Brandon-Weems, Public Works Facilities Sustainment (PW52)**



Brook Brandon-Weems, NAVFAC Atlantic’s Conditions-Based Maintenance/Infrastructure Condition Assessment Program (CBM/ICAP) Program Manager, has been named Employee of the Year. Brandon-Weems played a crucial role in developing the Office of the Chief of Naval Operations' (OPNAV) Targeted Facility Investment Strategy and the Secretary of Defense’s Enterprise Sustainment Management System. She also created a new CBM/ICAP SharePoint webpage and conducted the Naval Support Activity (NSA) Mechanicsburg Naval Inspector General (NAVIG) inspection in early 2023. Additionally, Brandon-Weems volunteered for a 60-day temporary assignment as the Headquarters (HQ) CBM program manager. Her selection for the 2024 Leadership Development Program (LDP) and her feature in the 2023 NAVFAC Atlantic National Public Works Week further highlight her contributions. Congratulations, Brook, on this well-deserved honor!



**Supervisor of the Year: Mr. Jonathan Siegel, Planning, Design and Construction Project Planning (PDC40)**



Jonathan Siegel has been recognized as Supervisor of the Year for his leadership of the Asset Management Asset Utilization (AM3/4) team. Following the recent reorganization, Siegel provided critical leadership for the Project Planning (PDC40) team. He effectively managed timekeeping, performance reviews, and training, ensuring a smooth transition during the reorganization process. Siegel’s dedication, devotion to duty, and leadership style have made a significant impact on the Atlantic Area of Responsibility (AOR). Congratulations, Jonathan, on your outstanding leadership and commitment.



**Team of the Year**



Gold, Product and Service: Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard (PHNS) Shipyard Infrastructure Optimization Program (SIOP) Area Development Plan (ADP) Cost Analysis Team



• Charles Herr, General Engineer, PDC4

• Derek Bowers, Supervisory General Engineer, PDCP3

• Andres Carbacho-Burgos, Regional Economist, PDCP3

• Ashley Kennedy, General Engineer, PDCP3

• Jamee Martocci, Community Planner, PDC40B



The PHNS SIOP ADP Cost Analysis Team has been awarded the Team of the Year Gold award. Their efforts in developing a comprehensive and defendable cost product for the Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Research, Development, and Acquisition (ASN RDA) were instrumental.

The team’s work has set a strong foundation for future projects and provided critical information for senior Navy leaders’ decisions. Congratulations to the entire team for their exceptional teamwork and professionalism!



Honorable mentions include the Transient Lease Lodging Team, the Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) Compliance Testing Centrally Managed Program (CMP) Team, and the REC’ing Crew Team.



Silver, Process Improvement Award: Navy Utility Infrastructure Condition Assessment Program (U-ICAP) Team (Utilities Risk Tool [URT] Migration to Maximo)



• Christopher May, Program Management Analyst, Headquarters Public Works (HQ PW5)

• Devin Melvin, Supervisory Electrical Engineer, LANT Public Works (LANT PW62)

• Richard Clark, Civil Engineer, LANT PW6

• Kevin Magnone, Senior Engineer, U-ICAP, LANT PW6

• Robert Johnson, Mechanical Engineer, LANT PW6

• Paul Koike, Mechanical Engineer, Pacific Public Works (PAC PW62)

• Tim Rugani, PW6 U-ICAP Program Manager, Headquarters



The Navy U-ICAP Team received the Silver Process Improvement Award for their successful migration of the URT to Maximo. The transition, completed before the Authority to Operate (ATO) expiration, overcame several technological obstacles and improved data quality and risk assessment processes. The team also developed a training program for the enterprise, now being executed in FY24. Congratulations to the U-ICAP Team for their innovative and impactful work!



**About NAVFAC Atlantic**



NAVFAC Atlantic provides engineering support to the U.S. Navy, facilitating the planning, design, construction, and maintenance of naval facilities. The command's mission is to deliver sustainable, innovative solutions to meet the Navy’s global mission requirements.

