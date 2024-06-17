Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Corps of Engineers begins dredging operations near Brownsville, Minnesota

    BROWNSVILLE, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES

    06.21.2024

    Story by Patrick Moes 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District, is conducting dredging operations at their Above Brownsville Placement site, also known as “Crater Island,” within Pool 8, of the Mississippi River, near Brownsville, Minnesota.

    The Corps of Engineers’ contractor, Legacy Corporation, from East Moline, IL, plans to move around 50,000 cubic yards of river sand from Crater Island and place it at the Corps of Engineers-owned Brownsville Placement Site, along Highway 26. Corps river sand managers anticipate the work will last through the end of July.

    The work includes using heavy equipment and barges to move the river sand. Corps officials are asking the public to use caution around the area. Additionally, Crater Island will be closed to the public during active work due to safety concerns.

    This project is required to restore river sand storage capacity for future dredging needs, which are required to maintain the Mississippi River 9-foot navigation channel and to ensure a safe, reliable navigation system.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 06.21.2024
    Date Posted: 06.21.2024 11:06
    Story ID: 474490
    Location: BROWNSVILLE, MINNESOTA, US
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Corps of Engineers begins dredging operations near Brownsville, Minnesota, by Patrick Moes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USACE
    Dredging
    Mississippi River
    Mississippi Valley Division
    St. Paul District
    Crater Island

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT