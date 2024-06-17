The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District, is conducting dredging operations at their Above Brownsville Placement site, also known as “Crater Island,” within Pool 8, of the Mississippi River, near Brownsville, Minnesota.



The Corps of Engineers’ contractor, Legacy Corporation, from East Moline, IL, plans to move around 50,000 cubic yards of river sand from Crater Island and place it at the Corps of Engineers-owned Brownsville Placement Site, along Highway 26. Corps river sand managers anticipate the work will last through the end of July.



The work includes using heavy equipment and barges to move the river sand. Corps officials are asking the public to use caution around the area. Additionally, Crater Island will be closed to the public during active work due to safety concerns.



This project is required to restore river sand storage capacity for future dredging needs, which are required to maintain the Mississippi River 9-foot navigation channel and to ensure a safe, reliable navigation system.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.21.2024 Date Posted: 06.21.2024 11:06 Story ID: 474490 Location: BROWNSVILLE, MINNESOTA, US Web Views: 9 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Corps of Engineers begins dredging operations near Brownsville, Minnesota, by Patrick Moes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.