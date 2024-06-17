GAFB attends 2024 Youth Cybersecurity Workshop and Expo

SAN ANGELO, Texas -- Angelo State University hosted the 2024 Youth Cybersecurity Workshop and Expo on April 5th.



The expo connects teachers, parents, and students with leaders in cybersecurity and education programs. This year, U.S. Air Force Col. Christopher Corbett, 17th Training Wing deputy commander, was invited to speak to attendees.



Corbett spoke about the importance of cybersecurity and how students should take advantage of the opportunities provided by their schools. He elaborated on why computer science career fields are essential to the military and the rest of the world.



“There are keys to success that are just exceptionally relevant for practitioners in cyberspace,” said Corbett. “Don’t underestimate the advantages you have growing up in San Angelo. These attributes encapsulated in our students are initiative, drive, grit, and determination. These help you outwork anyone when you’re problem-solving. So fail, and when you do, fail forward.”



Participation in programs like these opens doors of opportunity for individuals wanting to pursue a cybersecurity career.

