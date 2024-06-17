Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAG Rheinland-Pfalz hosts Operations conference to educate leaders on missions, processes

    USAG Rheinland-Pfalz hosts Operations conference to educate leaders on missions, processes.

    USAG-RP commander, Col. Reid Furman addressed a group of leaders during an Operations

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    06.21.2024

    Story by Spc. Matthew Poe 

    U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz

    KAISERSLAUTERN, Germany – U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz’s commander, Col. Reid Furman addressed a group of leaders during an Operations conference hosted by the garrison on May 31.

    The intent of the conference was to bring all S3/G3s within the USAG Rheinland-Pfalz area of responsibility (AoR) together to educate units on the garrison’s mission, organizational structure, processes, and capabilities, while addressing upcoming FY25 orders and requirements. The conference provided tenant units with a better understanding of what the garrison is responsible for, how business is conducted, and how the garrison’s mission is intertwined with tenant unit’s missions.

    USAG Rheinland-Pfalz serves, supports, and secures the total force community enabling power projection for the European Theater.

