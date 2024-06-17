Juneteenth’s rich heritage celebrated at Camp Humphreys

Courtesy Photo | U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Philip J. Brice, non-commissioned officer in charge of...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Philip J. Brice, non-commissioned officer in charge of microbusiness for the 1st Signal Brigade (left), waves to the crowd at the U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys Juneteenth celebration, along with Sparky the Fire Dog, June 19. The Camp Humphreys’ Juneteenth celebration is in recognition of the U.S. Army’s role in Juneteenth 159 years ago. (U.S. Army photo by Maleya Harden/Released) see less | View Image Page

CAMP HUMPHREYS, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA 06.21.2024

CAMP HUMPHREYS, South Korea – U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys hosted its 3rd annual Juneteenth celebration at the Downtown Plaza, June 19. The event served to share the history of Juneteenth with the community, Soldiers and civilians alike.



The holiday is not only a part of history but holds a unique and personal significance for many who attended, said U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Philip J. Brice, non-commissioned officer in charge of microbusiness for the 1st Signal Brigade.



“When I know my family history and where I come from it takes on a different meaning,” said Philip Bryce, who was also one of the event coordinators. “It’s important because we have to keep the heritage alive. I have a son who is 12 years old, so I want this legacy to be passed on to him.”



Although Juneteenth has only been an official holiday for three years, it has been celebrated for more than 150 years. However, many may be unaware of the role the U.S. Army played on June 19, 1865. On that day, U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Gordon Granger, who issued General Order No. 3, announcing “all slaves are free,” traveled to Galveston, Texas, to enforce the emancipation proclamation.



The Camp Humphreys’ Juneteenth Cultural Freedom Parade is in recognition of the U.S. Army’s role on that day 159 years ago.



“It helps to speak to cultural awareness of what history is, ensuring history doesn’t repeat itself,” said Dominique Lockwood, who was among the more than 250 participants.



During the parade, Soldiers handed out candy to the cheering crowd. “Sparky the Fire Dog,” the fire station mascot, made a cameo appearing atop the fire truck, leading a variety of military vehicles.



Following the parade, attendees migrated to the Downtown Plaza for an opportunity to enjoy a variety of small-business vendors while also listening to some classic soul, dance and R&B music. The four-hour event included live performances and entertainment for children and adults.



“Juneteenth is important, so people do not forget where we came from and where we are trying to go,” said Sean Stanley from New Port, N.C., a vendor at the Juneteenth event.



The Juneteenth Day of Observance officially became the 11th Federal Holiday in 2021 and is the first new Federal Holiday since the recognition of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s birthday in 1983.



“Look at your heritage; it is rich and it’s divine,” said Brice.



(By Male'ya Harden)