Fort Buchanan JROTC instructor reflects on his responsibility as a father

FORT BUCHANAN, PUERTO RICO- For most parents, the best honor they can receive from their children is for them to follow their example. For retired Army Lieutenant Colonel Carlos G. Rivera Torres, that honor became a reality as his two sons continued his legacy of service in the United States Army.



His eldest son, Luis Enrique Rivera Pérez, at only 22 years old, has already served in the National Guard for a year and a half as a Combat Medic Specialist. Meanwhile, his youngest son, Carlos Enrique Rivera Pérez, at only 18 years old, also joined the National Guard while he was still in high school. He will soon be qualifying as an Aviation Operations Specialist.



“With my oldest son, I knew early on that he liked the military. He wore my caps and played as a soldier. His brother, who is the youngest, took me by surprise. However, as soon as he entered the Junior Officer Training (JROTC) program, I noticed he also liked military service. They have it in their blood,” Rivera Torres said proudly when referring to her children.



The retired lieutenant colonel reflected on how he fulfilled his responsibility as a father while the military required him to mobilize worldwide.



“Each mobilization was difficult. It wasn't easy, but I had to do it. At times, I cried, but it was my responsibility. The key to keeping everything running at home is having a super wife, who helped me in the process,” added Rivera Torres, referring to the critical role his wife, Ada Lilliam Perez Rodriguez, played during his three mobilizations to the Middle East and to North Carolina.



According to the officer, who today teaches the JROTC program at Fort Buchanan schools after serving 33 years in the military, family support groups were also fundamental in his ability to comply with his role as a father while in Kuwait.



“When I went to Kuwait for the second time, Carlitos got sick. They hospitalized him, and it was not known what he had. My boss asked me if I had to come to the island, and I was ready to return. However, during that period, I had a support network that helped me immensely to be able to stay aware of his health while I was away,” said Rivera Torres.



However, despite the difficulties that the physical absence represented, for Luis and Carlos, their father is worthy of admiration.



“It was difficult, but I found ways to make the separation bearable. I would adjust to the time zone differences, called him via video call, and tried to do as much as possible to be able to see him. Daddy is a great example for us. Being a soldier, daddy lives the military values and teaches us how to be a good citizen and reject bad influences,” said Carlos, the youngest son.



For Luis, the eldest brother, not having his father nearby during military mobilizations represented a significant challenge.



“It was a little strange not having my dad there. I always missed him. During the weekends, he called us and told us about his experiences. I always missed him,” said the young man.



After three mobilizations, Rivera Torres thinks that physical separation is no excuse for not being a good father.



“The role of a father should be to create a strong foundation of moral values. Listen to your children, share with them, and give them a good example. You must share and set a good example for your children so that they can be good people. My role is to teach my children to deal with the problems they may face. They are strong people with the character to solve the problems they may have. When I see them in uniform today, I think I am fulfilling my mission,” said Rivera Torres.



Faced with the possibility of the Army sending his children to a theater of war, the lieutenant colonel said he is confident, although he expressed his concerns as a father.



“I was in the Middle East, and I can tell you that days and weeks went by without any soldiers’ deaths. In Puerto Rico, we see that people die every day as victims of crime. I would say that we are safer when serving in the Army than when we are on the streets,” said Rivera Torres.



Rivera Torres' story is an example of the long legacy of military service that exists in many Puerto Rican families.