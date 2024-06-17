CRDAMC reminds community and staff that mental health wellness and healing is possible

Photo By Rodney Jackson | Chief Warrant Officer 3 Reginald Oliver, maintenance officer 166th Aviation Bde/ with...... read more read more Photo By Rodney Jackson | Chief Warrant Officer 3 Reginald Oliver, maintenance officer 166th Aviation Bde/ with children Amelia, Willam, and Samuel, receives information from Michele Lammers, region 12 coordinator, partners resource network, on how parents can become advocates for children with disabilities during the Mental Health Awareness Month Information Fair at the Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center May 17. see less | View Image Page

In a world where mental health remains a topic veiled in stigma and misunderstanding, Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center choose to not merely observe the occasion but to provide hope and compassion while foster understanding, support, and acceptance of mental wellness within its walls and beyond.

As the calendar turned to May and recognizing that mental health is just as crucial as physical well-being, the staff embraced the opportunity to shine a spotlight on mental health by extending its commitment to care for the Fort Cavazos community.

Recognizing that mental health is a journey that requires ongoing support for everyone,

CRDAMC also focused on supporting its staff who have worked tirelessly to support its patients. CRDAMC provided positive engagement and appreciation throughout the month but more specifically during the week leading up to the information fair with mental health and staff appreciation’s themes and engaging briefings that help staff manage the stressors that may impact them while caring for patients.

“Advice that I give staff members is to remember to be kind to yourself and each other, as fostering empathy and mental resilience not only helps you navigate stress, but also strengthens the support system within our teams,” said Lt. Col. Tanya Bartlett, chief Soldier Behavioral Health Services, CRDAMC.

CRDAMC’s Behavioral Health Team provides services and collaborates with community partners to empower the community to get help for mental health problems through education, support, and outreach events.

Including regular collaboration with support groups for individuals living with mental illness, as well as outreach programs to connect underserved populations with much-needed mental health services, the hospital provided a Mental Health Awareness Month Information fair in its atrium with multiple partners from the surrounding community during the month.

Organizations like the Partners Resource Network, MCH Family Outreach, AWARE Central Texas, Cedar Crest Hospital, the family Care Center, and Canyon Creek Behavioral Health as well as others provided information that engaged, educated, and inspired its visiting military, veterans, family members and staff.

Most organizations offer services for all members of the family. The Family Care Center, for instance, offers psychiatry and counseling services for ages two – adult for behavioral health problems like anxiety, schizophrenia, and ADHA to name a few. Beneficiaries with Tricare must go through their primary care provider, however non-Tricare beneficiaries can contact the organization directly.

“This is so important,” said Bob Martinez, administrator, industrial hygiene, CRDAMC.

We see people on the outside, or their exterior, and what these folks are doing is talking to us about who we are internally and that’s something that folks can’t see, but the person feels it, and that’s why I’m so glad we’re touching on it through this fair, he added.

The organizations offered information for patrons to use for themselves, family, and non-family members.

“It was fantastic to find out some of the resources they have available for all parents that can be advocates for children with disabilities whether their children have disabilities or not,” said Chief Warrant Officer 4 Reginald Oliver, maintenance officer, 166th Aviation Bde.

Some of the organizations were on Fort Cavazos like the MCH Family Outreach.

“We are a nonprofit organization,” said Madalene Smith case manager, MCH Family Outreach. “We don’t ask for any insurance and provide completely free services. We provide safety and care for any children in the home and continue to build those protective factors and a healthy environment between the parents and the children.”

In a world where the road to mental wellness may be fraught with challenges, CRDAMC reminds community members and its staff that healing is possible, and that together, we can create a future where mental health is truly valued and supported.

“Empower yourself and others to seek help. It is an act of bravery to ask for help when needed, not weakness,” said Michelle Aguayo, child, and family behavior health services, CRDAMC.

“There are many levels of assistance available, from Primary care to specialty mental health care said,” Aguayo. “Seek services where you are most comfortable and know that your care team is here to assist you.”

Military One Source is a great place for beneficiaries to start when seeking help for mental health. It offers non-medical counseling available to service members and their families and will assist individuals in finding available resources.

Military Family Life Counselors located at the Schoemaker center also offer non-medical counseling and primary care physicians can provide initial consultation, medication management when appropriate and resources and referrals to specialty care.

The CRDAMC behavioral health department has services available to both service members and family, to include outpatient treatment, intensive outpatient services and inpatient services.

Family members can also contact TRICARE directly and request authorization with a community provider.