Revolutionizing Energy: DOD Partners with East Coast Utility Company for Carbon Pollution-Free Energy in the Carolinas

Photo By Jason Ragucci | (From left to right) Command Sgt. Maj. Bryan Barker, XVIII Airborne Corps Command...... read more read more Photo By Jason Ragucci | (From left to right) Command Sgt. Maj. Bryan Barker, XVIII Airborne Corps Command Sergeant Major; Mr. Paul Farnan, Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Army Installations, Energy and Environment; Mr. Andrew Mayock, Federal Chief Sustainability Officer, White House Council on Environmental Quality; Ms. Kendal Bowman, Duke Energy North Carolina State President; Honorable Brendan Owens, Assistant Secretary of Defense for Energy, Installations and Environment; Maj. Gen. John Cogbill, Deputy Commanding General, XVIII Airborne Corps, stand in a picnic area of “Big Muddy Lake” at Camp Mackall during the Clean and Resilient Energy for the Department of Defense event; June 18, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Jason Ragucci, Fort Liberty Garrison Public Affairs Office) see less | View Image Page

FORT LIBERTY, N.C. - During a ceremony held at Fort Liberty, North Carolina, on June 18, 2024, Duke Energy Progress LLC presented a first-of-its-kind deal that will provide 4.8 million megawatt hours of carbon-pollution-free power to five of the largest military sites in the region until 2041.



In a groundbreaking announcement, officials revealed a landmark agreement between the Defense Department and an East Coast-based utility company. This partnership aims to usher in a new era of sustainable energy practices by providing carbon pollution-free energy to North and South Carolina military installations.



"This is a significant step forward," said Brendan Owens, assistant secretary of defense for energy, installations and environment and DOD's chief sustainability officer. "By supporting the construction of new clean, renewable energy, we are enhancing our resilience to support the warfighter and DOD's mission."



The decision to transition to carbon pollution-free energy sources marks a pivotal moment in the fight against climate change. By reducing carbon emissions, these installations in the Carolinas contribute to a cleaner environment and set a precedent for sustainable energy practices.



"No matter what happens to the grid outside, whether it's climate change or whether it's an adversary, we can still operate because Fort Liberty, this is going to be ground zero for any kind of response if there's a national security emergency," said Paul Farnan, the principal deputy assistant secretary of the Army for Installations, Energy, and Environment.



In collaboration with the DOD, the East Coast utility company will bring about a host of benefits for installations in North and South Carolina. These benefits include significantly reducing carbon footprint, improved air quality, and long-term cost savings.



"We live in a time of records: record heat, record drought, record floods," said Andrew Mayock, who leads White House climate efforts as the federal chief sustainability officer. "And we need to be resilient to all of those records."



By embracing carbon pollution-free energy, military installations in the Carolinas are taking a proactive stance towards environmental conservation and sustainability. This shift towards cleaner energy sources underscores a commitment to preserving the region's natural beauty for future generations.



The announcement of this new partnership took place near Fort Liberty’s 1.1-megawatt floating solar system on Big Muddy Lake. It was the first of its kind for DOD when constructed in 2022. Paired with a 2-megawatt battery energy storage system, the floating solar array provides carbon-free power to the local grid and backup power for Camp Mackall during electricity outages while preserving valuable land space for military training.



"Instead of taking eight to nine acres of training land, it only took two acres of water there now floating there in the water, which keeps them cool and gains us some efficiencies in terms of energy return, which is fantastic and it also provides a haven for fish," said Col. John Wilcox, the Fort Liberty garrison commander.



The partnership impacts military installations and resonates with communities across the Carolinas. It serves as a powerful reminder of the importance of collective action in addressing climate change and fostering a more sustainable future for all.



"When President Biden put the challenge out there for carbon-free electricity production for the federal government, we knew DOD would be ground zero for a lot of this," Owens said. "DOD is the largest consumer of energy in the federal government and one of the largest consumers of energy in the world. So, we knew that we had to step up."