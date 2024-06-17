New Hampshire Airman Earns Top Cadet Award in the Nation

Of nearly 19,000 graduating cadets in the class of 2024 across the nation, a New Hampshire Airman was named U.S. Air Force Cadet of the Year.



2nd Lt. Jared Hakala, a former maintenance operations controller with the 157th Maintenance Group, was the top cadet of all graduates from the U.S. Air Force Academy, AF Officer Training School, and AF Reserve Officer Training Corps.



“Jared seamlessly brought his experiences and lessons-learned from the Guard into the Cadet Wing,” said Lt. Col. Daniel Winn, USAF ROTC Det. 475 commander. “During his time at UNH, he is leaving behind a lasting legacy of commitment to the Air force core values.”



Hakala began his career in the Air Force as a crew chief in the New Hampshire Air National Guard.



“I joined to get a free education,” he laughed. “After going through training and seeing the change the Air Force catalyzed in my life along with the opportunity and comradely it offered, I knew I wanted a career.”



Hakala excelled through a rigorous class schedule in the University of New Hampshire’s engineering program with a 3.94 GPA while continuing to serve his state and nation and stand out as a leader at the 157th.



“He manages to complete the most amazing feats, while always maintaining a humble and kind demeanor,” said Maj. Emily Hanson, the 157th Maintenance Operations Flight commander. “In December of last year, he was in the middle of his senior year of college. Hakala volunteered to serve on state active duty, knowing that it would have been a hardship for others. So, he took that hardship upon himself. Like a boss. Like a leader. Then he still managed to come out on top of his class and be the number one cadet in our country. He’s amazing.”



Hakala’s time at UNH AFROTC Det 475 was no different. His relentless dedication to his education and his fellow cadets set an example for consistent growth and refinement.



“Simply put Jared is a master of his skills as well as a natural and transformational leader,” said Winn. “He leaves no space for complacency. He is always striving to improve holistically, to include his leadership style and capabilities.”



While building a life around both the Air Force and school, Hakala discovered his dream of flying.



“In ROTC I was afforded the funding to fly for a couple hours,” he remembered. “Following that, ROTC allowed me the experiences of obtaining my private pilot’s license and a ride in a T-38 at a fighter training squadron. Never gave a thought to being a pilot before those experiences, but the Air Force offered an unexpected opportunity that I fell in love with.”



Now with a bright future ahead and two gold bars on his shoulders, Hakala is scheduled to depart for Texas and pilot training.



“I’m very excited to finally enter active duty and experience all it has to offer,” he smiled. “I’m extremely grateful for the mentors, experiences, and the culture at Pease. I can confidently say I wouldn’t be in the position I am without them.”

