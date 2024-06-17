The 139th Civil Engineer Squadron Improves Aircraft Ramp in Japan

YOKOTA AIR BASE, Japan– In an effort to boost military readiness and operational capacity, the Missouri Air National Guard’s 139th Civil Engineer Squadron (CES) assisted in improves an aircraft ramp at Yokota Air Base, Japan, as part of a deployment for training (DFT) event on June 10, 2024. The unit spent two weeks on the project which will eventually accommodate 10 C-130J Super Hercules aircraft.

The Airmen worked for two weeks to remove dirt, prepare the surface, and pour concrete to ensure it can withstand the weight of a C-130J. The mission involved meticulous planning and coordination with Yokota’s Airmen, local contractors and other CE squadrons from all over the U.S. In total, four Air National Guard units will have worked on the project throughout the summer.

Master Sgt. Isaac Myers, 139th CES project manager, highlighted the broader implications of the mission, noting that the project provides valuable experience, as well as an opportunity to build a rapport with our Pacific allies.

“It’s better to get everything planned out, make connections, and get a point of contact for future missions,” Myers said.

The construction team faced numerous challenges, including shifting of plans, communication barriers and supply chain disruptions. However, the squadron remained adaptable and resourceful to effectively complete their mission. Myers expressed how necessary it is to be responsive to changes in this field of work.

“You just have to be flexible with getting supplies, material, keeping people motivated and on the same page,” Myers said. “It's just a common theme that just happens with the job.”

In addition to supporting Yokota’s infrastructure and attaining practical skills, Airmen also built relationships with their wingmen and engaged in rich cultural experiences outside of the base. Myers highlighted the importance of these missions, saying he can get to know his Airmen and obtain real-world training on heavy equipment that they otherwise wouldn’t receive at home.

“Coming out here is just a great opportunity for my Airmen and me to get to know each other, go out and bond together, get some team building exercises and actually work together to get a feel for the real workplace,” he said.

As construction continues on the ramp improvement project, it stands as a symbol of hard work, strategic readiness and engineering expertise. This project not only strengthens military infrastructure but also promotes the professional growth of our Airmen and prepares them for future missions in the Pacific and across the globe.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.19.2024 Date Posted: 06.19.2024 21:36 Story ID: 474350 Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, JP Web Views: 13 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, The 139th Civil Engineer Squadron Improves Aircraft Ramp in Japan, by TSgt Audrey Chappell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.