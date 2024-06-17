Oregon National Guard Celebrates Unity and Cultural Awareness at Diversefest 2024

Photo By Maj. Wayne Clyne | Brig. Gen. Alan Gronewold, The Adjutant General of Oregon, and fellow Oregon National...... read more read more Photo By Maj. Wayne Clyne | Brig. Gen. Alan Gronewold, The Adjutant General of Oregon, and fellow Oregon National Guard members join performers from the ArtMax Academy and various dance groups in a lively circle dance during the Oregon National Guard's Diversefest 2024 at the Maj. Gen. George White Building Foyer in Salem, Ore., June 18, 2024. The spontaneous moment of unity, set to the rhythm of ArtMax Academy's drum performance, embodied the spirit of the event, which aimed to foster connections, understanding, and appreciation for the diverse cultures and experiences within the Oregon National Guard community. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Maj. W. Chris Clyne Oregon National Guard Public Affairs) see less | View Image Page

SALEM, Ore. - The Oregon National Guard hosted its second annual Diversefest on Tuesday, June 18th, 2024, at the Maj. Gen. George White Building Foyer in Salem, Oregon. The event, organized by the Joint Diversity Executive Council (JDEC), aimed to celebrate diversity, equity, and inclusion within the organization and the local community.



Brig. Gen. Alan Gronewold, The Adjutant General of Oregon, commenced the event with a speech highlighting the significance of diversity and inclusion in the National Guard. Following his remarks, Mr. Pedro Velasquez, the State Equal Employment Manager, described Diversefest as "the Oregon National Guard's efforts at a broad look at all of the special observances and being able to bring our local community affiliates and in different vendors to be able to provide samplings, performances and speak on tough conversations regarding diversity, equity inclusion, and to help us move towards a more unified organization and to develop cultural awareness for each other."



This year's Diversefest incorporated feedback from the previous year, including new partners and performances. "Last year we had a mariachi band; this year, we have a Nigerian dance group," Velasquez explained. Brig. Gen. Jenifer Pardy, JDEC Chair, also delivered remarks emphasizing embracing diversity and fostering an inclusive environment within the Oregon National Guard.



One of the highlights of Diversefest 2024 was the remote appearance of Sarah Jane, a TED Talk speaker and President and CEO of World Unity Inc. "Having her there on Zoom with us talking about her experiences, how important it is for us as an organization, and why diversity matters. That was a massive highlight," Velasquez shared.



The event also featured captivating performances showcasing various cultures, including Persian music and Celtic heritage. Velasquez emphasized the transformative power of self-awareness and sharing experiences, stating, "We all have different upbringings, different cultures, and the more we can share with each other and seek to understand one another, the more enlightened and inspired we become. This actually brings us closer together and makes us a more unified, connected organization where we all have a specialty, a theme that we've experienced in our youth that we educate others, and then they would educate us. That's what diversity is really about: opportunity for us to step outside, learn more, and experience something new."



Diversefest 2024 was a resounding success, not just because of the efforts of the organizers but also because of the active participation and support of the members of the Oregon National Guard and the local community. The event celebrated the rich tapestry of cultures and experiences that make our organization stronger and more united. It showcased the power of understanding, sharing, and embracing the diverse backgrounds and integral role of each event member in this celebration.



-30-