MRF-D 24.3 U.S. Marines, Sailors increase readiness with Allies, partners during Exercise Southern Jackaroo 24

Photo By Cpl. Earik Barton | U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Shane Wescott, center, the company commander of Golf Company,...... read more read more Photo By Cpl. Earik Barton | U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Shane Wescott, center, the company commander of Golf Company, 2nd Battalion, 5th Marine Regiment (Reinforced), Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 24.3, speaks with members of the Australian Defence Force during a visit by Australian Army General Angus Campbell, the chief of the ADF, and Lieutenant General Simon Stuart, the chief of the Australian Army, during Exercise Southern Jackaroo 24 at Townsville Field Training Area, Queensland, Australia, May 29, 2024. Members of MRF-D 24.3 deployed to TFTA to participate in Exercise Southern Jackaroo 24, a multilateral combined arms exercise held with capabilities and personnel from the Australian Army, U.S. Army and Marine Corps, Papua New Guinea Defence Force, and the Japanese Ground Self-Defense Force to increase interoperability with Allies and partners. Wescott is a native of Massachusetts. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Earik Barton) see less | View Image Page

In a display of camaraderie and warfighting readiness, U.S. Marines and Sailors with Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 24.3 recently concluded Exercise Southern Jackaroo 24 at Townsville Field Training Area, Queensland, Australia, May 23 to June 10.



This multilateral combined arms exercise brought together capabilities and personnel from the Australian Army, U.S. Army and Marine Corps, Papua New Guinea Defence Force, and the Japanese Ground Self-Defense Force. It aimed to enhance interoperability and joint capabilities with Allies and partners.



Upon arrival, service members received briefings and prepared their gear and equipment for the weeks ahead in the field. With multiple elements of the MRF-D Marine Air-Ground Task Force involved, logistics played a crucial role in the exercise's success.



“Part of it was getting all of our things here, all of our personnel here, ready to go, in the fight,” said U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Shane Wescott, the company commander of Golf Company, 2nd Battalion, 5th Marine Regiment (Reinforced), MRF-D 24.3.



To manage the operations, a mobile command and control node was set up using two high-back vehicles equipped with communications gear. This set up enabled effective command and control of ground units and rehearsed distributed operations, simulating a forward-deployed environment.



"Our forces are composed differently, we have different capabilities and limitations, but we are able to blend those very well into one combined force,” stated Wescott. “Understanding how we can work together effectively to come up with a solution to whatever problem we may face in the future.”



Exercise Southern Jackaroo 24 provided a vital opportunity to empower small unit leaders, essential for effective distributed operations in an expeditionary environment.



“Small unit leadership is super vital, especially in a military where we are decentralized,” said U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. William Hinson, a squad leader with Golf Co., 2nd Bn., 5th Marines (Rein.), MRF-D 24.3. “We’re able to get that commander’s intent and execute that mission how we see appropriate.”



For MRF-D 24.3, the first major event in the exercise was a combined raid on a simulated combat town. An infantry platoon with Golf Co., 2nd Bn., 5th Marines (Rein.), MRF-D 24.3, was transported by Medium Tactical Vehicle Replacements provided by Combat Logistics Battalion 5 (Reinforced), MRF-D 24.3, to quickly move towards the objective.



“It’s our job to always have these capabilities ready and on standby, so that at the drop of a hat, if they need us, we supply them and make sure they’re good out there,” explained U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Kenneth Burchette Jr., a section leader with Alpha Co., CLB-5 (Rein.), MRF-D 24.3.



The platoon, accompanied by Australian Army dog handlers and signals intelligence personnel, patrolled across rugged terrain to reach their objective, where they conducted the raid. Following this, they transitioned to the defense, preparing battle positions alongside Australian Army and JGSDF members to defend against attacks from an opposing force.



“Because we’ve worked together throughout history, not just the Marines, but the ADF and the U.S. in general, we have a really tight bond already,” said Australian Army Lt. Genevieve Butler, a forward observer with 106th Battery, 4th Regiment, Royal Australian Artillery, 3rd Brigade. “The way we do things is really similar but also, we learn off each other as well, which has been really good.”



The culminating event of Exercise Southern Jackaroo 24 for MRF-D involved live-fire defense operations, showcasing a synchronized “battle handoff of fires.” This featured a range of weapon systems, from mortars and combined anti-armor teams with rockets, to individual Marines with rifles, finishing with hand-to-hand combat.



Exercise Southern Jackaroo 24 highlights the importance and effectiveness of working together towards a common goal through a shared commitment to regional security and stability in the Indo-Pacific region.