USS Frank Cable Recognizes Juneteenth: A Celebration of Freedom and Resilience

Juneteenth: A Celebration of Freedom and Resilience



By: MCSN Andrew McPeek, USS Frank Cable



Juneteenth, also known as Freedom Day, Jubilee Day, and Liberation Day, is a holiday commemorating the end of slavery in the United States. Celebrated annually on June 19th, Juneteenth marks a significant milestone in American history and has become a symbol of freedom, resilience, and the enduring importance equality for all. The strength and effectiveness of the U.S. Navy and the USS Frank Cable is derived, in part, from the diversity of its Sailors, and the unique perspectives and experiences Sailors bring to bear every day. The celebration of Juneteenth offers the U.S. Navy, the USS Frank Cable, and all Americans, an opportunity to recognize and reflect on the immense importance of diversity and equality in America and its institutions.



USS Frank Cable Command Master Chief Joshua Strauch said he believes that a united U.S. Navy, enriched by diverse backgrounds and histories, will create a stronger, more equitable future for both the Navy and the country.



“Juneteenth marks the official end of slavery after the Emancipation Proclamation was declared,” said Strauch. “It took an additional two and half years to make it official when in the state of Texas, the final enslaved people were freed. This is important as we must strive to treat everyone equally across the country. The more awareness we can bring to this significant day in our history, which has only been an official Federal holiday since 2021, the better. Juneteenth raises awareness high in the national consciousness and is a day of celebration that deserves to be recognized.”



The Secretary of the Navy, the Honorable Carlos Del Toro, recently released the Department of the Navy’s 2024 Juneteenth National Independence Day message (ALNAV 056/24). In the message, Secretary Del Toro reflects on the historical context of Juneteeth and highlights African Americans’ vital contributions to the U.S. Navy even before that historic day in 1865.



“The contributions of African Americans in the fight for freedom are deeply embedded in our Nation's history,” said Del Toro. “Their efforts aided in securing and maintaining American independence, even before their own individual freedom was granted. At the start of the Civil War, African Americans were banned from enlisting, but by the end of the war, they made up 20 percent of the Navy. African Americans continued to face many challenges and discrimination in their efforts to gain freedom. The post-emancipation period, known as Reconstruction, marked an era of great hope, uncertainty, and struggle for the Nation. Formerly enslaved people immediately sought to reunify families, establish schools, run for political office, push transformative legislation, and even sue slaveholders for compensation.”



The origins of Juneteenth date back to June 19, 1865, when Union General Gordon Granger arrived in Galveston, Texas, and announced General Order No. 3. This order proclaimed the freedom of all enslaved people in Texas, the last Confederate state where slavery continued even after the Emancipation Proclamation. President Abraham Lincoln had issued the Emancipation Proclamation on January 1, 1863, but its enforcement largely depended on the advance of Union troops. As a result, many enslaved African Americans in the South remained in bondage until the end of the Civil War.



General Granger's announcement was a watershed moment for approximately 250,000 enslaved people in Texas, who learned of their liberation more than two years after the President’s proclamation. The joyous and emotional response to this long-awaited freedom gave birth to “Juneteenth,” combining “June” and “nineteenth” into a single word that encapsulates a day of both reflection and celebration.



The first Juneteenth celebrations took place in Texas in 1866, involving church-centered community gatherings, barbecues, parades, and musical performances. These early celebrations were vital for newly freed African Americans, providing a space to honor their history, culture, and collective identity.



As African Americans migrated to other parts of the United States, they carried the tradition of Juneteenth with them, gradually transforming it into a national celebration. Despite this spread, Juneteenth's prominence waxed and waned over the years, influenced by various social and political factors.



In 1980, Texas became the first state to declare Juneteenth an official State holiday, setting a precedent that would lead to increasing recognition across the country. In 2021, Juneteenth was officially recognized as a Federal holiday, a landmark decision that underscores its national significance.



Juneteenth provides Americans an opportunity to learn about the history of slavery and its lasting impact on American society and the armed forces. It encourages reflection and celebrates African American culture and heritage, fostering a sense of pride and unity within communities across America. Through festivities, storytelling, music, and art, Juneteenth highlights and carries forward important American traditions.



“Juneteenth stands as a testament to the enduring spirit of those who fought for our freedom,” said Del Toro. “It is a day to recognize the countless sacrifices made and the progress achieved, while also acknowledging the work that remains in the Department's pursuit of absolute equality and equity for everyone. As a community, we should continue to learn more about Juneteenth and its profound impact on our Nation's history and progress.”



The holiday brings together Sailors and civilians, fostering connections and solidarity across different backgrounds. By participating in Juneteenth events on- and off-board, individuals and communities can build bridges, promote understanding, and celebrate as one.



As we honor Juneteenth, we honor the indomitable spirit of those who fought for freedom and continue to inspire in the ongoing pursuit for absolute equality.



You can read The Department of the Navy 2024 Juneteenth National Independence Day message by following the link below.



https://www.mynavyhr.navy.mil/Portals/55/Messages/ALNAV/ALN2024/ALN24056.txt?ver=5FeHWC6QWip16cl1eXEb_w%3d%3d



Frank Cable, forward-deployed to the island of Guam, repairs, rearms, and re-provisions submarines and surface vessels in the Indo-Pacific region.



U.S. Navy story by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Andrew McPeek.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.19.2024 Date Posted: 06.18.2024 19:58 Story ID: 474329 Location: SANTA RITA, GU Web Views: 20 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Frank Cable Recognizes Juneteenth: A Celebration of Freedom and Resilience, by SN Andrew McPeek, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.