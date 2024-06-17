Staff Sgt. Felipe Coronado: Serving with Pride

JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii — Pride month is a significant time for the LGBTQI+ community. It’s a moment to celebrate, reflect and unite. It serves as a reminder of the progress made and the challenges that remain. For many, Pride is deeply personal, marked by unique stories and emotions. Staff Sgt. Felipe Coronado, a member of the 647th Force Support Squadron services, recently shared his journey and what Pride means to him.



"Pride, to me, means having the courage and strength to be one’s true authentic self. It means being brave enough to stand up and be proud of who you are,” said Coronado, “and never letting others' opinions of you determine your success or capabilities."



Coronado believes it’s important to celebrate Pride every year to remember where we came from and to honor those who paved the way. "The very meaning of Pride to me is being proud and resilient against all odds." While society and the military have made progress, he acknowledges that the fight isn’t over.



Being in the military for over eight years, and his experience as an openly gay service member has been marked by both tough challenges and personal growth. Starting as a services member at McGuire Air Force Base, New Jersey, he dedicated most of his career to Mortuary Affairs and Base Honor Guard, providing dignity, honor and respect to the fallen and their families.



His career as a services troop took a significant turn when he had the opportunity to serve as a Contingency Skills Instructor at the 421st Combat Training Squadron. "I made it my mission not to allow my sexuality or bubbly personality to change or deter me from having opportunities as a Combat Instructor,” he explained. He faced challenges but also found support from LGBTQI+ mentors and wingmen who stood up for his rights.



As a combat instructor, Coronado knew he had to work twice as hard to earn the respect of his peers and students. "Coming from a customer service background and being authentically me, I wasn’t afraid, and I fought hard to earn my title."



There were days when he wanted to quit as a combat instructor because he felt like an outsider and lost hope. However, when remembered the mentors he had going through his career as a Mortuary Affairs, Base Honor Guardsman, and services, he wanted to give back and be a positive role model for new Airmen and other members of the LGBTQI+ Community.



Hoping to become a First Sergeant, Coronado wants to use the hardships he faced to help others. "I want to take all the experiences I've gone through in my career, the good and the bad, and help those who may be going through a rough time. Every experience molds you into a stronger person, and it's up to you to choose whether to let it break you down or to make a change and develop the culture."



Coronado is proud to be a member of the LGBTQI+ community and is grateful for all the allies who have had the strength and courage to stand up for what’s right. He believes that, at the end of the day, we all bleed the same and are there to support our brothers and sisters in arms through any adversity that comes our way.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.18.2024 Date Posted: 06.18.2024 18:42 Story ID: 474313 Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Staff Sgt. Felipe Coronado: Serving with Pride, by SrA Mark Sulaica, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.