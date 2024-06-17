Walter Reed to observe Pride Month

By Hailey Bangerezako



WRNMMC Command Communications



Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, Bethesda, Md. – Walter Reed National Military Medical Center will observe Pride Month with a discussion panel dedicated to celebrating the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, and Queer (LGBTQ+) service members and civilians at Walter Reed on June 20 2024, in Building 10’s Clark Auditorium.



Maryland Secretary of the Department of Veterans Affairs, Anthony Woods, a U.S. Army Reserve major, and U.S. Navy Cmdr. Emily Shilling will share insights into their personal journeys as LGBTQ+ members in the armed forces, as well as pay tribute to those who paved the way before them. The panel discussion will be led by retired U.S. Navy Master Chief John Schwank.



The event will also include musical performances by the Gay Men’s Choir, paying tribute to the service members and Department of Defense civilian employees.



Pride Month is a time to recognize and commemorate the accomplishments and challenges of the LGBTQ+ community. Originating from the historic Stonewall riots of June 1969, Pride Month highlights the importance of advocating for LGBTQ+ rights and celebrating the community’s contributions.



According to Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Officer Ron Madison, “Walter Reed is committed to fostering an inclusive environment that celebrates the triumphs of the LGBTQ+ community within the armed forces. This panel aims to promote learning and appreciation for the valuable contributions made by our LGBTQ+ civilian, contractor, and armed forces teammates”.



Media with additional questions or interest in attending can contact Walter Reed Office of Command Communications at 301-295-5727 or email dha.bethesda.Walter-Reed-Med-Ctr.mbx.wrnm-pao@health.mil.



About Walter Reed National Military Medical Center



The Walter Reed National Military Medical Center is one of the nation's largest and most renowned military medical centers. Recently dubbed "The Nation's Medical Center," we represent the joining of the "Best of the Best" in military medicine when National Naval Medical Center and Walter Reed Army Medical Center came together in September of 2011, to form Walter Reed National Military Medical Center as decreed by the Base Realignment and Closure law of 2005.



We are comprised of nearly 7,100 dedicated staff members who make it their daily mission to achieve the vision and mission of our medical center. Our vision is to serve military families and our nation's active duty, returning war heroes, veterans, and our Nation's leaders. We’re committed to operational readiness, outstanding customer service, and world-class health care delivery for our beneficiaries.

