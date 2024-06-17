Quartet of Joint Munitions Command reps visit FedEx facilities

Courtesy Photo | Joint Munitions Command representatives recently strengthened a relationship with...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Joint Munitions Command representatives recently strengthened a relationship with FedEx, emphasizing the vital role of logistics alliances in ensuring timely and efficient delivery of supplies to Soldiers worldwide. see less | View Image Page

Joint Munitions Command representatives recently strengthened a relationship with FedEx, emphasizing the vital role of logistics alliances in ensuring timely and efficient delivery of supplies to Soldiers worldwide.



Four members of JMC’s Munitions Transportation Division, along with FedEx representatives, collaborated to enhance coordination between both organizations for upcoming logistical challenges.



Effective coordination between the two organizations is crucial for addressing the need to increase shipping capacities, especially in key areas where JMC shippers have faced challenges during periods of high-volume shipments and demand on commercial carriers.



In late April, the quartet of individuals from JMC’s MLT Division toured FedEx facilities in Memphis and Collierville, Tennessee, as well as in Olive Branch, Mississippi.



“Some of the key discussion topics included the retrofitting of FedEx Boeing 777 aircraft to allow for efficient loading and unloading of Air Force 463L pallets. This provides the potential of lowering costs by creating additional air carrier capacity for Special Airlift Assignment Missions,” said Gina Ward, chief of JMC’s MLT Division. “We also discussed the potential use of local drivers by FedEx Custom Critical at key JMC installations shipping ammunition and explosive shipments with protective services.



“Local drivers have created significant efficiencies which have proven valuable to both commercial carriers and JMC installation transportation offices,” Ward added. “We also talked about products and services available to shippers to provide extra security and safety measures, particularly when shipping small package express.”



The tours also provided an opportunity for JMC’s representatives to gain insight into FedEx's operational processes and infrastructure.



“We observed firsthand the logistics and handling procedures within the facilities which allowed for a deeper understanding of potential areas for optimization and collaboration,” Ward said. “We will continue to cultivate strong professional relationships with FedEx to support ongoing cooperation and problem-solving efforts. Building trust and rapport is key to navigating future challenges and ensuring the seamless execution of logistics operations.”