Veterinary Readiness Activity, Rheinland Pfalz Soldiers accepted to attend Warrant Officer School



LANDSTUHL, Germany - Within the last month, two Veterinary Readiness Activity, Rheinland Pfalz, Veterinary Food Inspection Specialists, were selected to become Veterinary Corps Food Safety Officers and will attend Warrant Officer Career College in February 2025.



Staff Sgt. Castonia Ming, who joined the U.S. Army in May 2013 and Staff Sgt. Anna Long, who joined in September 2012 as a veterinary food inspection specialist, show dedication and passion to their roles. Their decision to continue their careers in the military is a testament to their commitment and love for their work.



"I joined the Army because of my family's military history," said Long. "Many of my family members have served or are currently serving in the military. I was born and raised in a large military community, and it has always been a dream of mine since early childhood to be a part of it." Ming joined because he was expecting his first child and needed financial stability to support his family.



Ming and Long have submitted their warrant officer packets and have been selected to attend Warrant Officer Career College at Ft. Novosel, Alabama, next spring. Following that, they will proceed to Joint Base San Antonio for the Warrant Officer Basic Course.



"I decided to submit my food safety officer packet because I love food inspection and the ability to be a part of the Veterinary Corps," said Ming. "As a warrant officer, you are the subject matter expert for food safety and defense. We oversee food protection for the Activity and commercial audits".



The Veterinary Corps Food Safety Officer is highly specialized in food safety and defense to prevent food-borne illnesses and assure the procurement of safe, quality foods within the Department of Defense. Additionally, food safety officers manage and conduct commercial sanitation audits and military sanitation inspections of civilian and government facilities that produce, process, prepare, manufacture, store, or otherwise handle food. They work closely with the Department of Defense, Federal, State, local, and host-nation inspection authorities, as well as regulatory health agencies concerning food safety and quality assurance matters and public health risk communication.



According to Long, it is her passion for food safety that made her submit her package.



"I find great fulfillment in interacting with the community and educating them about the significance of food safety," said Long. "Having spent the last four years in Germany, I have had the opportunity to immerse myself in and learn extensively about food protection. Throughout this time, my dedication to the role of a Food Safety Warrant Officer has only grown more robust, and I honestly cannot imagine myself pursuing any other career in the military."



Food Safety Officers play a critical role in working together with various governmental inspection authorities and health agencies to ensure that food safety standards and quality assurance measures are met. Their responsibility also includes effectively communicating public health risks. Without a dedicated Food Safety Officer, the organization's ability to fulfill its mission would not be successful, potentially leading to an overwhelming increase in responsibilities for Veterinary Corps Officers, who have other duties and responsibilities. As integral members of the U.S. Army Veterinary Corps and the Department of Defense, they are indispensable in safeguarding the well-being of personnel and protecting the financial interests of the government.



There are currently two warrant officers serving at Veterinary Readiness Activity, Rheinland Pfalz, and their mission spans from Europe to Africa and the Middle East, with more than 140 audits any given year.

