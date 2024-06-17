Hawaii Army BOSS elevated to Army BOSS Representative

WHEELER ARMY AIRFIELD, Hawai’i – U.S. Army Garrison Hawai’i Better Opportunity for Single Soldiers (BOSS) program has garnered national recognition for its exceptional contributions and leadership. Staff Sgt. Mai Phan, the current BOSS President, has been selected as the Department of the Army’s BOSS Representative, overseeing BOSS programs Army-wide.



“It is an immense honor and privilege to be selected as the Department of the Army’s BOSS Representative,” said Staff Sgt. Mai Phan. “I am deeply committed to enhancing the lives of our single Soldiers and ensuring that our BOSS programs across the Army provide meaningful opportunities for growth, camaraderie, and community engagement. I look forward to representing the interests of our Soldiers and working to further develop initiatives that support their well-being and success.”



Staff Sgt. Phan’s selection marks a significant achievement for both her and the Hawai’i BOSS team. Her leadership and commitment to enhancing the quality of life for single Soldiers here has been instrumental in the program's overwhelming success. She will now take on the critical role of overseeing and guiding BOSS initiatives across the entire Army, representative of her leadership and effectiveness overseeing the Hawaii BOSS program.



The Hawaii BOSS team has been actively involved in various volunteer activities and community service projects:



- Adopt-A-Highway: The team consistently participated in litter pickups along Farrington Highway, contributing to a cleaner environment.

- Spark M. Matsunaga VA Medical Center: Volunteers supported veterans through various activities, including assisting with events and providing companionship.

- AccesSurf Hawai’i Adaptive Surfing Championship: Held at White Plains Beach, this event, supported by over 150 volunteers, assisted participants with physical and cognitive disabilities in surfing, creating an inclusive and joyous experience for 95 athletes from 18 nations.

- Central District Health Fair: The BOSS team provided an informational table at Leilehua High School, educating the community about BOSS and exploring future partnerships.

- Community Flea Markets: Organized events to support local vendors and foster community interaction.

- Beach Cleanup: An outstanding turnout for this event showcased the Soldiers' commitment to environmental stewardship.

- Carwash Fundraiser: Soldiers engaged in a successful carwash event, raising funds and fostering camaraderie.



The team’s efforts have not gone unnoticed. During the recent BOSS Training Forum in Leesburg, VA, USAG-Hawai’i BOSS was recognized as the #1 Community Service event across the Army and received the Presidential Volunteer Service Award – Gold. Additionally, the Hawai’i BOSS program played a pivotal role in the success of Hawaii’s Fourth Annual Irreverent Warriors Silkies Hike, supporting veterans' mental health and community cohesion.



With Phan’s new role, the Hawaii BOSS team anticipates further advancements and collaborations across the BOSS program. The accolades and accomplishments reflect not only on Phan's leadership, but also on the dedication of all the volunteers who contributed to the program’s success over the last 12 months. Their efforts underscore the Army's commitment to service members and community engagement.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.17.2024 Date Posted: 06.17.2024 Location: HAWAII, US