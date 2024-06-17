Final Environmental Assessment for the Naval Innovation Center Now Available for Public Viewing

NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY MONTEREY, Calif. – In accordance with the National Environmental Policy Act, the U.S. Navy has prepared a Final Environmental Assessment (EA) evaluating the potential environmental impacts associated with the proposed construction and operation of a Naval Innovation Center at the Naval Postgraduate School (NPS) located aboard Naval Support Activity Monterey.



Finding of No Significant Impact



The Navy has determined that the implementation of the Boiler Plant Site Alternative would not significantly impact the quality of the human or natural environment, so an Environmental Impact Statement will not be prepared. This conclusion was based on the analysis presented in the final EA, consideration of public comments received on the draft EA, and in consultation with the California State Historic Preservation Officer. The Monterey Peninsula Water Management District was a participating agency on development of the EA.





The Final EA and finding of no significant impact documents can be downloaded from the project website at www.NICMontereyEA.com, and printed copies of the documents are available at the following libraries:



• Monterey Public Library, 625 Pacific St., Monterey, CA 93940

• Pacific Grove Public Library, 550 Central Ave., Pacific Grove, CA 93950

• Seaside Branch Public Library, 550 Harcourt Ave., Seaside, CA 93955



The documents are also available upon request by contacting:



Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Southwest

750 Pacific Highway

Environmental Core

San Diego, CA 92132



Project Information



The purpose of the proposed Naval Innovation Center at NPS is to enhance its graduate education and research mission to include innovation for the development of defense-focused, naval-relevant solutions. The Naval Innovation Center at NPS would bring interdisciplinary research together with industry partners, faculty, staff, and graduate students from specific areas of education to cultivate innovations that address current and future challenges and national security obligations.



U.S. seapower enables safe access to the world’s oceans for American and global trade, 90 percent of which travels by ship – the lifeblood that links every country. America’s maritime advantage is technology-driven, and the vast majority of technology innovation comes from industry.



To leverage industry innovation more effectively, the Navy needs a Naval Innovation Center designed to facilitate collaboration for applied research solutions with new technologies, while simultaneously developing leaders educated to employ them.



“Education is the key connector for this work,” said Carlos Del Toro, Secretary of the Navy. “Our educational institutions hold great promise and opportunity.”



Sec. Del Toro identified NPS as the ideal location for this Naval Innovation Center. NPS is centrally located to U.S. Pacific Fleet concentration areas and to our nation’s leading hub of technological innovation. Additionally, as a 100 percent defense-focused graduate institution, NPS offers expert faculty and operationally experienced students to focus and inform research solutions.



Established in 1909 at the U.S. Naval Academy, NPS moved to Monterey in 1951. While modernization efforts are ongoing at NPS to upgrade facilities built in the 1950s, these efforts are focused on existing classrooms and laboratories. The Proposed Action is for a Naval Innovation Center with purposefully designed features that fully leverage the attributes of NPS for rapidly developing research concepts into capabilities that meet naval-unique mission requirements.



Proposed Action

The Proposed Action is to construct and operate a Naval Innovation Center at NPS.



To meet service requirements, the Naval Innovation Center would be designed to promote collaboration with industry partners, providing a facility for hands-on experimentation with emerging technologies for the development of defense-focused, naval-relevant solutions.



In accordance with Navy policy, the design of the Naval Innovation Center would incorporate sustainable design elements and processes to meet or exceed the goals and strategies of the U.S. Green Building Council’s Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) program, as well as federal energy efficiency and sustainable design practices. Design goals include:



• Reducing the contribution to global climate change

• Enhancing individual human health

• Protecting and restoring water resources

• Protecting and enhancing biodiversity and ecosystem services

• Promoting sustainable and regenerative material cycles



The purpose of the EA is to help inform decisions that are based on an understanding of the human and physical environmental consequences of the proposed Naval Innovation Center and take actions in the location and design of the project to mitigate potential impacts.



The Navy is committed to a transparent and thorough Environmental Assessment review process. Please help the Navy inform the community about the availability of the Final EA and Finding of No Significant Impact by sharing this information.



For more information, visit www.NICMontereyEA.com.



