17th Training Group welcomes new commander

GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, Texas -- The 17th Training Group conducted a change of command ceremony at the Louis F. Garland Department of Defense Fire Academy, June 14.

The 17th TRG welcomed incoming commander, Col. Jason Gerber, and thanked the outgoing commander, Col. Jason Kulchar, for his hard work and dedication to the 17th Training Wing.

“I will never ask for perfection, but rather just the pursuit of being a good person,” Col. Jason Gerber said, “If we pursue life in this manner we will be able to take care of each other, and that will enable us to take care of the mission."

The mission of the 17th Training Group is to train, develop and inspire professional fire protection and intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance warriors.

