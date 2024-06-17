Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    17th Training Group welcomes new commander

    17th Training Group welcomes new commander

    U.S. Air Force Col. Angelina Maguinness, 17th Training Wing commander, passes the

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    06.14.2024

    Story by Airman 1st Class Zachary Heimbuch 

    17th Training Wing

    GOODFELLOW AIR FORCE BASE, Texas -- The 17th Training Group conducted a change of command ceremony at the Louis F. Garland Department of Defense Fire Academy, June 14.
    The 17th TRG welcomed incoming commander, Col. Jason Gerber, and thanked the outgoing commander, Col. Jason Kulchar, for his hard work and dedication to the 17th Training Wing.
    “I will never ask for perfection, but rather just the pursuit of being a good person,” Col. Jason Gerber said, “If we pursue life in this manner we will be able to take care of each other, and that will enable us to take care of the mission."
    The mission of the 17th Training Group is to train, develop and inspire professional fire protection and intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance warriors.

