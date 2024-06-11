YPG commander keynotes local Juneteenth celebration

U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground (YPG) Commander Col. John Nelson provided keynote remarks at Yuma's annual Juneteenth celebration at Carver Park on June 15, 2024.



The speech at the event was the first by a YPG commander since Juneteenth was made a federal holiday three years ago.



Nelson noted the Army's direct involvement with the holiday, which commemorates the day in 1865 that Army Maj. Gen. Gordon Granger enforced the Emancipation Proclamation in Texas.



"We are justly proud as Americans that throughout our history the members of our armed forces have been willing to risk their lives for the sake of peace and freedom in the world," said Nelson in his remarks. "It is tragic that the deadliest war they ever faced involved liberating their fellow Americans from oppression."

