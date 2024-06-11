Corps announces temporary closure at Lower St. Anthony Falls Lock and Dam

Courtesy Photo | ST. PAUL, Minn. – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District, announced...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | ST. PAUL, Minn. – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District, announced today that Lower St. Anthony Falls Lock and Dam, in Minneapolis, will be closed to all traffic until further notice due to electrical issues with the dam’s fourth gate. The Corps is working to fix the issue and hopes to resume service as soon as possible. A notice will be sent out once service resumes. see less | View Image Page

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District, announced today that Lower St. Anthony Falls Lock and Dam, in Minneapolis, will be closed to all traffic until further notice due to electrical issues with the dam’s fourth gate. The Corps is working to fix the issue and hopes to resume service as soon as possible. A notice will be sent out once service resumes.



The St. Paul District navigation program provides a safe, reliable, cost-effective and environmentally sustainable waterborne transportation system on the Upper Mississippi River for the movement of commercial goods and for national security needs. To do this, the district maintains a 9-foot navigation channel and 13 locks and dams from Minneapolis to Guttenberg, Iowa. Keeping this system open is vital to the nation’s economy.



-30-