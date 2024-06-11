Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Corps announces temporary closure at Lower St. Anthony Falls Lock and Dam

    Corps announces temporary closure at Lower St. Anthony Falls Lock and Dam

    Courtesy Photo | ST. PAUL, Minn. – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District, announced...... read more read more

    MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES

    06.17.2024

    Story by Melanie Peterson 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District

    ST. PAUL, Minn. – The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District, announced today that Lower St. Anthony Falls Lock and Dam, in Minneapolis, will be closed to all traffic until further notice due to electrical issues with the dam’s fourth gate. The Corps is working to fix the issue and hopes to resume service as soon as possible. A notice will be sent out once service resumes.

    The St. Paul District navigation program provides a safe, reliable, cost-effective and environmentally sustainable waterborne transportation system on the Upper Mississippi River for the movement of commercial goods and for national security needs. To do this, the district maintains a 9-foot navigation channel and 13 locks and dams from Minneapolis to Guttenberg, Iowa. Keeping this system open is vital to the nation’s economy.

    -30-

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 06.17.2024
    Date Posted: 06.17.2024 10:30
    Story ID: 474125
    Location: MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA, US
    Web Views: 13
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Corps announces temporary closure at Lower St. Anthony Falls Lock and Dam, by Melanie Peterson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Corps announces temporary closure at Lower St. Anthony Falls Lock and Dam

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    navigation
    USACE
    Mississippi River
    Mississippi Valley Division
    St. Paul District
    Lower St. Anthony Falls

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT