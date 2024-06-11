USAG Rheinland-Pfalz honors Juneteenth: A celebration of freedom, family, and Black-American culture

Photo By Linda Lambiotte | U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz joins the nation in honoring Juneteenth,...... read more read more Photo By Linda Lambiotte | U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz joins the nation in honoring Juneteenth, commemorating the end of slavery in the United States. The garrison’s observance of this day celebrates freedom and Black American culture, highlighting the shared values of equality and unity within the community. see less | View Image Page

KAISERSLAUTERN, Germany – U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz joins the nation in honoring Juneteenth, commemorating the end of slavery in the United States. The garrison’s observance of this day celebrates freedom and Black American culture, highlighting the shared values of equality and unity within the community.



Although it has long been celebrated within the African American community, this monumental event remains largely unknown to many Americans.



Juneteenth was established as a federal holiday in the United States on June 17, 2021, when President Joe Biden signed the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act into law. Prior to that, Juneteenth had been celebrated in various African American communities since June 19, 1866, marking the first anniversary of the announcement of General Order No. 3 by Union Army General Gordon Granger, which proclaimed freedom for enslaved people in Texas. Texas was the first state to make Juneteenth an official state holiday in 1980.



Formerly enslaved individuals quickly moved to reunite families, establish schools, run for political office, advocate for radical legislation, and even sue former slaveholders for compensation. Considering the over 200 years of enslavement, these changes were truly outstanding. In less than a generation after emancipation, African Americans were inspired and empowered to transform their lives and their country.



“Juneteenth to me signifies a day of freedom that acknowledges the sacrifices of slaves and the ongoing efforts for equality,” said Joey Gibbons, operations officer for USAG Rheinland-Pfalz’s Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization & Security (DPTMS), reflecting on the meaning of Juneteenth. “This day is a steppingstone in the right direction for U.S. history.”



Celebrating Juneteenth provides an opportunity to reflect on the progress that has been made and to recognize the ongoing struggle for justice and equality.



Chelseann Smith, sponsorship and advertising sales manager for USAG Rheinland-Pfalz’s Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare & Recreation (FMWR), said that there is a common bond across all African Americans on Juneteenth and that celebrating this day unifies the community.



“To me, Juneteenth is a celebration of freedom, family and Black American culture,” she said. “It exhibits the progress and the hope of America’s promise.”



The historical significance of Juneteenth highlights the importance of never giving up hope, even in uncertain times.



On June 19, 1865, more than two years after President Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation, Union soldiers arrived in Galveston, Texas, bringing the news that the Civil War had ended and the enslaved were now free. This day represents not only the liberation of African Americans from the bonds of slavery but also the enduring strength and resilience of a community that continued to strive for freedom and equality despite immense adversity.



It reminds us of the critical importance of hope and perseverance in the face of challenges, inspiring us to continue working toward a more inclusive and equitable society for all.



