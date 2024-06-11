NAVSUP FLCJ participates in DLA's Prime Vendor Food Audit

Courtesy Photo | Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center Jacksonville participated in the...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center Jacksonville participated in the Defense Logistics Agency's Prime Vendor Food Audit at US Foods June 12, 2024 in Port Orange, Florida. see less | View Image Page

Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Fleet Logistics Center Jacksonville (FLCJ) participated in the Defense Logistics Agency's Prime Vendor Food Audit at US Foods June 12, 2024 in Port Orange, Florida.



US Foods is the Navy’s current Prime Vendor for all provisions across the Jacksonville Tri-Base Region; an integral and vital piece in providing warfighter support, according to Lt. Cmdr. Bentley Hodsdon, Logistics Support Officer at FLCJ's site at Naval Station Mayport, Florida.



Lt. Cmdr. Hodsdon and Willie Moore, Deputy Logistics Support Officer, attended the audit, which consisted of 83 random samples across the vendor catalog with inspectors USDA and National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, DLA Troop Support, NAVSUP Headquarters, manufacturer representatives, brokers and US Foods senior leadership.



“Vendor engagement establishes strong relationships and provides the ties necessary to problem solve and improve processes," Hodsdon said. "Our end goal, provide the highest level of support. We can’t fight or operate if we can’t sustain and feed every Sailor both ashore and afloat."