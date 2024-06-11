3-58th AOB transfers air operations mission to 2-185th AOB

CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti — The 3rd Battalion, 58th Aviation, Airfield Operations Battalion, transferred authority of the air operations mission to 2nd Battalion, 185th Aviation during a transfer of authority ceremony at Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti, June 17, 2024.

The Airfield Operations Battalion is responsible for maintaining safe air passage through the challenging airspace within the Combined Joint Task Force – Horn of Africa area of interest. CJTF-HOA consistently offers reliable tactical and strategic support for operations throughout East Africa, collaborating with joint, interagency, and host nation partners in Djibouti, Somalia, and Kenya.

U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Brian T. Cashman, the commanding general of CJTF-HOA, expressed his profound gratitude to the 3-58th AOB for their unwavering dedication and exceptional service within CJTF-HOA.

“As we bid farewell, we cannot overlook the remarkable accomplishments the 3-58th AOB have achieved during their tenure,” said Cashman. “Their air traffic controllers managed over 30,000 air traffic movements at three separate airfields and conducted 150 ground controlled approaches without incident.”

The contributions of the 3-58th extended beyond their primary mission. They volunteered approximately 300 man hours in support of camp improvement projects and supporting the Chaplain’s services. Along with training over 500 Army and Joint personnel in airfield and ATV driver training.

“Your focus and flexibility, your pursuit of success for the joint team and your willingness to work together for the common good directly contributed to the accomplishment of the mission,” said U.S. Army Lt. Col. Douglas T. Lindsay. “I knew that I was going to be asking a lot of each and every one of you, and I knew that when I asked you would answer.”

The 3-58th will be replaced by the 2nd Battalion, 185th “Puppetmasters” based out of Southaven, Mississippi and commanded by U.S. Army Lt. Col. Andrew Birmingham.

“I am very proud of the hard work you have completed in preparation for this challenge,” said Lt. Col. Birmingham “we are ready to accomplish this mission and we look forward to working with the wider HOA enterprise.”

