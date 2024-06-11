U.S., Canada, Japan and the Philippines Conduct Multilateral Operations

U.S. Navy, Royal Canadian Navy, Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force, and Armed Forces of the Philippines conducted a Maritime Cooperative Activity (MCA) in the Philippines’ Exclusive Economic Zone, upholding freedom of navigation and overflight, reaffirming the four nations’ commitment to bolstering regional security and stability, June 16-17.

The MCA demonstrates our collective commitment to strengthen regional and international cooperation in the maritime domain.

The MCA featured the U.S. Navy's Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114), the Royal Canadian Navy's Halifax-class frigate HMCS Montreal (FFH 336), Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Murasame-class destroyer JS Kirisame (DD 104), and the Armed Forces of the Philippines' Gregorio del Pilar-class patrol ship BRP Andres Bonifacio (PS-17). The MCA involved a series of activities and maritime maneuvers to test and validate the interoperability of our armed forces' doctrines, tactics, techniques, and procedures. It also provided an opportunity to demonstrate professional interactions among naval and air forces rooted in long-standing military traditions and customs. These exercises were conducted in accordance with international law, ensuring the safety of civil maritime navigation and the protection of the marine environment.

The U.S. Navy regularly operates alongside our allies in the Indo-Pacific region as a demonstration of our shared commitment to the rules-based international order. Cooperation like this represents the centerpiece of our approach to a secure and prosperous region where aircraft and ships of all nations may fly, sail, and operate anywhere international law allows.

Ralph Johnson is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force.

U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

