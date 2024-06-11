SURFOR Launches Groundbreaking Communication Skills Program

SAN DIEGO – In a landmark initiative aimed at enhancing leadership capabilities within the United States Navy’s Surface Fleet, Commander, Naval Surface Forces (CNSF) successfully conducted its inaugural Surface Warfare Command Leadership Assessment (SWCLA), June 10-14.



Developed as part of a data-driven approach to talent management, SWCLA aims to develop and prepare Navy SWOs to effectively serve at sea and lead effectively in the dynamic maritime environment. The program assesses Commanding Officer candidates in a board setting, where each candidate has access to follow-on leadership coaching. Board members include a senior enlisted leader, an operational psychologist, and post-command Captains.



SWCLA is an integral component of informing, developing, and implementing a reliable and repeatable talent management paradigm. The program increases precision and selectivity in the Surface Force’s assignment processes.



SWCLA is a pivotal element of the Surface Force’s strategy to address the multifaceted demands of contemporary maritime warfare. With a steadfast focus on leadership and character development, SWCLA assesses essential traits in leaders and provides invaluable feedback to prepare them for command.



Lt. Cmdr. Christina Danai, a member of Commander, Naval Surface Forces Commander’s Action Group (CAG), emphasized the importance of the SWCLA board. “The SWCLA process invests in a Surface Warfare Officer’s personal and professional development in that it facilitates self-reflection, feedback, and an opportunity to identify potential blind spots,” she said.



“Candidates receive through debriefs from an operational psychologist as well as their board members, covering the results of personality and behavioral tests and their performance during the board process. Pass or fail, coaching is available through MyNavy Coaching to work on areas of development – I believe this will pay dividends over time and I’m excited for our community.” MyNavy Coaching is a Chief of Naval Personnel (CNP)-led initiative to build and sustain a peer-to-peer coaching culture within the Navy. Coaching is a communication and leadership skill that utilizes active listening, empathy, and asking powerful questions.



Key components of SWCLA include:



1. Comprehensive Evaluations. Officers undergo a series of assessments, including psychological evaluations, peer reviews, and scenario-based exercises, to measure leadership qualities such as decision-making, team management, and crisis response.



2. Leadership Development Workshops. Interactive workshops will focus on critical leadership skills, including strategic thinking, communication, and ethical decision-making. These workshops are led by experienced leaders in the Surface Navy and experts in leadership development.



3. Personalized Development Plans. Each officer will receive a customized development plan based on their assessment results, outlining specific goals and resources to support their leadership journey.



4. Mentorship and Coaching. Participants will be paired with seasoned mentors who will provide guidance and support throughout the program. Additional, professional coaching will be available to address individual leadership challenges.



5. Feedback and Continuous Improvement. The program includes mechanisms for continuous feedback and evaluation to ensure ongoing improvement and adaptation to emerging leadership demands in the maritime domain.



Lt. Cmdr. Jeffrey York, another member of the CAG, said the program bolsters the importance of emotional intelligence as a leadership trait. “SWCLA replaces the traditional Command Qualification Oral Board with an Operational Psychology-based, fair, and data-driven process to evaluate leadership style, experience, talent, and tools that officers have developed over the course of their career.”



This transformative initiative underscores the Surface Force’s commitment to leadership excellence. By rigorously evaluating and developing its officers, the Surface community is ensuring that the Navy remains at the forefront of maritime superiority and readiness.



SWOs are eligible for SWCLA when they are one year into their first department head tour.



The mission of Commander, Naval Surface Forces is to man, train, and equip the Surface Force to provide fleet commanders with credible naval power to control the sea and project power ashore.



For more news from Naval Surface Forces, visit https://www.surfpac.navy.mil/.

