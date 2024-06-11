Scott AFB hosts AMC-wide small-UAS summit

SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, Ill. – The 375th Air Mobility Wing is at the forefront of Air Mobility Command’s expectation towards integrating small Unmanned Aerial Systems into daily operations.

As such, Scott’s sUAS team, Det. X, hosted a pioneering “sUAS Summit” June 12-13, that brought together AMC stakeholders and leading industry vendors to discuss the future and best practices of this technology.

The summit, themed “Level the Playing Field – Raise the Bar,” aimed to foster a collaborative environment where participants from various bases could share knowledge, experiences, and innovation with industry experts in the field to enhance sUAS programs across the command.

“All wings in AMC have been directed to stand up sUAS operations,” said Col. Vincent Livie, 375th Operations Group commander. “Some programs are very nascent, while others are fully developed. This summit is about getting everyone together to talk about and share best practices while the technology is still emerging. Our slogan about leveling the playing field and raising the bar encapsulates this spirit of mutual growth and improvement.”

The summit featured a mix of symposiums and exhibitions. While day one was dedicated to education, featuring focus groups and seminars, day two shifted to practical demonstrations and booths showcasing the latest in sUAS technology. For the live aerial demonstrations, there were 11 AMC-approved vendors who showcased the latest ground-breaking sUAS capabilities.

A few key day-one discussions touched on the future of sUAS programs, operational requirements, and a classified session on their uses in warfare. Among them, a topic that garnered significant attention was Scott’s centralized approach to managing sUAS operations. This model consolidates all sUAS activities under one organizational umbrella, Det. X, and is seen as a blueprint for other bases.

“This approach ensures standardized training, safety protocols, and operational procedures,” said Livie. “This makes it easier to manage and scale sUAS programs effectively. Our centralized model under Det. X has allowed us to stand up our program in record time and maintain high standards across all operations. We believe and hope this is the model that will eventually be adopted more widely.”

In addition to the summit’s over 500 participants, organizers worked with local recruiters to bring in 50 high school and Junior ROTC students from seven local schools to participate in a Career Field Exploration Panel that explored a variety of career-specific problem-solving challenges.

For 2nd Lt. Elena Waters, 345th Recruiting Squadron gold bar recruiter, she said the summit provided a unique venue and opportunity for students to engage in meaningful career exploration, further STEM initiatives, and showcase the Air Force lifestyle.

“I’m extremely excited to be able to work with Det. X and the recruiting squadron as we executed this first-of-its-kind event for military members and students,” she said.

Livie added, “We are just scratching the surface of what’s possible with sUAS programs. The uses and frequency of these systems are only going to grow, making a structured, well-managed approach crucial.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.13.2024 Date Posted: 06.14.2024 15:51 Story ID: 474047 Location: SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, ILLINOIS, US Web Views: 15 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Scott AFB hosts AMC-wide small-UAS summit, by SrA Violette Hosack, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.