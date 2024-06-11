NAVAL MEDICAL CENTER PORTSMOUTH CELEBRATES PRIDE MONTH WITH COLOR

Naval Medical Center Portsmouth (NMCP) celebrates Pride Month by hosting a Color Run around the Naval Support Activity Hampton Roads-Portsmouth Annex (NSA HR-PA) track, June 14.
NMCP's Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Committee recognized LGBTQ+ or Pride Month with a Color Run representing a rainbow which has become a symbol of pride and reflecting diversity.
The committee set a goal of a combined 320 laps to raise awareness of the 320 trans individuals who lost their lives in 2023.
|Date Taken:
|06.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.14.2024 13:35
|Story ID:
|474013
|Location:
|PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|11
|Downloads:
|0
