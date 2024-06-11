Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAVAL MEDICAL CENTER PORTSMOUTH CELEBRATES PRIDE MONTH WITH COLOR

    Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Dylan Kinee | Naval Medical Center Portsmouth (NMCP) celebrates Pride Month by hosting a Color Run...... read more read more

    PORTSMOUTH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    06.14.2024

    Story by Christina Johnson 

    Naval Medical Center - Portsmouth

    Naval Medical Center Portsmouth (NMCP) celebrates Pride Month by hosting a Color Run around the Naval Support Activity Hampton Roads-Portsmouth Annex (NSA HR-PA) track, June 14.

    NMCP's Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Committee recognized LGBTQ+ or Pride Month with a Color Run representing a rainbow which has become a symbol of pride and reflecting diversity.

    The committee set a goal of a combined 320 laps to raise awareness of the 320 trans individuals who lost their lives in 2023.

