Fort Bliss celebrates Army Heritage Month and the Army’s 249th Birthday

Command Sgt. Maj. James Light, senior enlisted advisor for the 1st Armored Division and Fort Bliss, presents a certificate of appreciation to the 23d General Counsel of the United States Army Carrie Ricci, after Ricci delivered the keynote address for the Fort Bliss Army Heritage Month Celebration at the Centennial Banquet and Conference Center, Fort Bliss, Texas, June 12, 2024. Her remarks focused on diversity being a force multiplier, highlighting the important contributions of minority communities in the Army's success. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Justin Smith)

FORT BLISS, Texas – The 1st Armored Division and Fort Bliss hosted the annual Army Heritage Month celebration at the Centennial Banquet and Conference Center here June 12.

Volunteers from different cultural backgrounds treated attendees to displays with relevant educational information, unique demonstrations from their heritage, and a buffet of cultural cuisines.

Around a dozen display tables featured materials to educate observers on multiple heritage observances such as Black History Month, Pride Month, and Women’s History Month.

“Events like these help our Soldiers understand each observance and what our various cultures have to offer and what they bring to the Army,” said Master Sgt. Landsford Lafayette, 1st AD military equal opportunity senior advisor. “Rank doesn't matter. Everyone from a private to a general can bring something to the Army when it comes to diversity, equity and inclusion. Every Soldier in the Army has a voice.”

This year’s keynote speaker was the 23rd General Counsel of the United States Army Carrie F. Ricci. She is the chief lawyer for the Army ultimately responsible for determining the Army’s position on any legal question. A veteran herself, she retired after 20 years of Army service.

Ricci’s talk focused on how diversity is vital for the Army’s success. She took everyone on a walk through the U.S. military’s history, pointing out the crucial roles minority communities provided to help win the nation’s wars.

“For this year's Army Heritage Month Observance, we're talking about diversity as a force multiplier, and I truly believe in that,” she said. “If you look at our heritage and our history, the Army has always used its diversity as an advantage and a force multiplier.”

Following her remarks, a cake, made to celebrate the Army’s 249th birthday, was brought out. Command Sgt. Maj. Light, senior enlisted advisor for the 1st AD and Fort Bliss, along with two Soldiers, Staff Sgt. Daniel Diaz, the division’s oldest Soldier, and Pvt. Miyima Sheppard, the division’s youngest Soldier, and Ricci used a military sword to cut the cake.

Guests were then treated to a musical performance from Los Mineros, the University of El Paso Texas mariachi band. As the performance continued, attendees were invited to sample foods from several cultural backgrounds like Asian, Jewish, and Hispanic.

"The interesting thing about our nation is that it's a nation of immigrants. The immigrants and diversity within our country has always been the secret to our success as a nation, which is not different to our success as an Army,” said Light. “Coming together this month to celebrate all the different cultures and heritages that exist across the force is imperative to reinforcing that message to our Soldiers."