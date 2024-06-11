Courtesy Photo | Students from The Judge Advocate General's Legal Center and School, located University...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Students from The Judge Advocate General's Legal Center and School, located University of Virginia’s Charlottesville campus, listen as Dr. Michael Priester, Chief Behavioral Scientist with Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency’s (DCSA) Adjudication and Vetting Services (AVS), discusses stigmas related to mental health and the security clearance process. Dr. Priester was invited to speak as part of mental health awareness month (DOD photo by Jason F. Wilkerson). see less | View Image Page

AVS Talks Mental Health with JAG Students



By: Matthew Montgomery, DCSA Strategic Communications



CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – As part of mental health awareness month, Dr. Michael Priester, Chief Behavioral Scientist with Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency’s (DCSA) Adjudication and Vetting Services (AVS), was invited to speak to military students and staff at The Judge Advocate General's Legal Center and School on May 28.



The JAG school, located on the University of Virginia’s Charlottesville campus, is the “preeminent legal institution in the federal government that enables successful military operations which comply with the rule of law in both peace and war.” The school educates and develops legal professionals throughout the entirety of their career, keeping them sharp on doctrine and policy as they progress through the legal ranks.



The JAG School briefing marked a first for DCSA, providing an opportunity for Priester, who leads the AVS Behavioral Science Branch, to dispel myths and explain how mental health and seeking treatment affect obtaining and maintaining a security clearance.



“People think they’re going to lose their clearance, or be considered unable to hack it, if they seek mental health treatment,” said Priester. “In reality, less than one percent of people who failed to gain a clearance or lost their clearance eligibility, did so solely based on a psychological condition.”



Stigmas related to mental health treatment have decreased in recent years. However, mental health stigma remains a notable challenge, particularly, among military members. A RAND study showed many service members do not regularly seek care for mental health symptoms.



Priester told the group it’s also important to understand there are no automatically disqualifying conditions or treatments when evaluating a person for a clearance eligibility. AVS uses a ‘whole person’ concept where multiple aspects of a person’s character and life are evaluated to determine risk.



“Seeking treatment, getting help and self-reporting are all actually looked upon favorably when evaluating individuals,” said Priester. “It shows the person identified a problem and sought out the right type of treatment. This type of behavior indicates a person can be trusted and is managing their problems responsibly.”



Army Maj. Amanda McMenamin, an Associate Professor in the Administrative and Civil Law Department, said as attorneys, leaders and military service members, mental health is an issue they will all have to deal with in some capacity.



“Mental health and treatment often play a role in lives of those service members we represent, our own lives, and our roles as leaders,” said McMenamin. “Having Dr. Priester come present on the security clearance process and dispel myths about seeking and obtaining mental health treatment was extremely valuable and provided great context for future issues that might arise.”



For more information on mental health and the clearance process, check out the following links:



Mental Health Fact Sheet:

https://www.dcsa.mil/Portals/128/Documents/pv/DODCAF_/resources/DCSA-FactSheet_Mental-Health_SecurityClearances-Oct21.pdf



WHAT DO I NEED TO SELF-REPORT? (dcsa.mil)

https://www.dcsa.mil/Portals/91/Documents/pv/mbi/DCSA_Self-Reporting_Factsheet_071321.pdf



CDSE Pulse Volume 4 Issue 5 (dcsa.mil)

https://www.dcsa.mil/Portals/128/Documents/about/err/CDSE-Pulse_May2023.pdf



CDSE Pulse Volume 3 Issue 5 (dcsa.mil)

https://www.dcsa.mil/Portals/91/Documents/about/err/CDSE_Pulse_May2022.pdf