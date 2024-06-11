Norfolk Naval Shipyard Honors U.S. Flag and Veterans with Annual Flag Collection

Each year, we celebrate Flag Day on June 14, a holiday instated by President Woodrow Wilson in 1916 to honor the adoption of the U.S. flag in 1777. To carry on this honor and tradition, the Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY) Veterans Employee Readiness Group (VET-ERG) held their annual collection of worn or used United States flags. The flags, which have been collected annually since 2016 from NNSY employees as well as members within the Hampton Roads community, are gathered and donated to Sturtevant Funeral Home as part of their Retire Your Flag Program. The flags are draped over fallen veterans at the time of cremation to honor their service.



This year, 101 flags were presented to Sturtevant during a ceremony June 11.



“When a veteran choses to be cremated, we lay these retired flags with them as a proper tribute for their service,” said Sturtevant Funeral Home Representative Robie Gardner. “It’s an honor to be able to work with the NNSY VET-ERG in this effort. It’s so humbling to see our community come together to answer the call.”



“This is such a wonderful initiative and I’m glad to see our NNSY team and the community come together to honor our nation’s veterans,” said Deputy Shipyard Commander Capt. Randy Reid.



To learn more about the Retire Your Flag program, visit https://sturtevantfuneralhome.com/retire-your-flag/retire-your-flag.



If you are interested in joining the VET-ERG team, meetings occur on the second Thursday of every month at 8 a.m. in the first-floor conference room of Bldg. M-32. Meetings are open to all shipyard employees. For more information, email the VET-ERG Officer Group at NNSY_VET-ERG_Officers@us.navy.mil.

