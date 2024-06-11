Ansbach MHS JROTC Robotics Team Compete at World Robotics Championship Competition

Courtesy Photo | Cadet from Ansbach Middle High School JROTC program pose for a picture at the VEX...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Cadet from Ansbach Middle High School JROTC program pose for a picture at the VEX World Robotics Championship competition. see less | View Image Page

Four members of the JROTC robotics team traveled with Maj. (Ret) Madonna Roberts and Spc.

McDougall to Dallas, Texas on April 26, 2024 for the VEX World Robotics Championship

Competition. The event featured more than 20,000 students from 49 states and 36 countries.



The Ansbach Green Trash Cans was one of only 68 teams selected to compete in the JROTC

portion of the Championships. The field of 68 was narrowed down from a total of 3,500 Army

JROTC programs. The teams competed in local events to be selected to compete in Dallas.



At the beginning of the event, The Ansbach Green Trash Cans showed their skills in the test portion of the competition. The team had several complications with their autonomous mode not working when it was plugged into the field. But they kept at it, focused on engineering, and scored enough points to place 13th in the skills test.

The team then moved on to the qualification matches where they were paired up with a random ally against two opponents. After 10 matchups, The Green Trash Cans placed 55th overall.



Looking back on the event, Cadet Chance Duplessie, team builder and driver said, “The real robotics trophy was the friends we made along the way."



For team captain Cadet Brylee Wollenzein, "It wasn’t the people, the place, or the work put in that made it fun, it was the mindset.”



Cadet Lincoln Ritter the team's builders stated, "it was awesome that we got to go to the World

Championships our first year having a Robotics Team. It was also the first-time doing Robotics

for several of us on the team. With our new expertise, we will do even better next year".