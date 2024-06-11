JROTC Drill Teams Remember WWII Liberators in Czechia

Courtesy Photo | Twenty-one drill team members from the 9th JROTC Battalion from Ansbach Middle High...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Twenty-one drill team members from the 9th JROTC Battalion from Ansbach Middle High School and the 18th JROTC Battalion from Vilseck High School traveled to the Czech Republic on May 3, 2024, to perform at the opening ceremony for the Liberation Festival Pilsen 2024. see less | View Image Page

Twenty-one drill team members from the 9th JROTC Battalion from Ansbach Middle High School and the 18th JROTC Battalion from Vilseck High School traveled to the Czechia on May 3, 2024, to perform at the opening ceremony for the Liberation Festival Pilsen 2024. Cadet David Arzuza Rivera stated, "I felt nervous, yet proud to perform in front of hundreds of people, and I'm glad I was able to make them happy."



Pilsen in Czechia held the annual festival to commemorate the liberation of the city by American and Belgian troops from Nazi occupation on May 6, 1945. This year's audience included approximately 30 family members, descendants of American and Belgian veterans who participated in the liberation of Pilsen and Western Bohemia. Cadet Cora Kline said, "I liked performing for the veterans' families, showing my appreciation and bringing them joy."

