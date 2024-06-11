NAVFAC EURAFCENT Awards $3.38M Contact at NAVSTA Rota for Airfield Improvements

Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Europe Africa Central, Facilities Engineering and Acquisition Division Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota, Spain, awarded Eiffage Infraestructuras SAU Y Eiffage Energia SLU UTE of Dos Hermanas, Spain a $3,383,804, firm-fixed price task order under a Rota Multiple Award Construction Contract for significant airfield improvements, aboard NAVSTA Rota June 10, 2024.



The task order includes required airfield pavement repairs identified in the 2017 Pavement Condition Index report.



The work to be performed includes specific sections of the engine run-up apron, the hot cargo apron, apron number 8, and taxiways delta and echo. The work will be performed aboard NAVSTA Rota and is anticipated to be completed in December 2025.



U.S. Air Force no-year working capital funds were utilized to award this airfield pavement repairs project.



To see current fiscal year and future workload projections, visit: https://atlantic.navfac.navy.mil/NAVFAC-Worldwide/NAVFAC-Europe-Africa-Central/Workload-Projections/



About Naval Facilities Engineering Command Europe Africa Central

NAVFAC Europe Africa Central manages facility project planning and design, including all related acquisition, construction, leasing, environmental, maintenance, and contingency support required by the Navy and Department of Defense commands where the Navy is designated as the lead agent in Europe, Southwest Asia, and the Gulf of Guinea, Africa, and the Horn of Africa. Subordinate Public Works Departments in Bahrain; Devesulu, Romania; Djibouti; Naples, Italy; Redzikowo, Poland; Rota, Spain; Sigonella, Italy; Souda Bay, Greece, provide facilities support service to each installation throughout the area of responsibility, and employs approximately 1,300 military, government civilians, local nationals and contractors.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.14.2024 Date Posted: 06.14.2024 03:28 Story ID: 473952 Location: ROTA, ES Web Views: 17 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NAVFAC EURAFCENT Awards $3.38M Contact at NAVSTA Rota for Airfield Improvements, by Anthony Cage, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.