National Guard’s 649th Engineer Company gives and receives during training exercise

In a win-win scenario, both parties are content with an arrangement or gain something equally.



That’s exactly what happened during the California Army National Guard 649th Engineer Company’s annual training at the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Sacramento District’s Black Butte Dam and Lake from April 29 - May 3.



The National Guard Soldiers gain invaluable “seat-time” on heavy equipment such as tractors, excavators, graders, and dump trucks – the very machines they would be called upon to use should they be called upon to deploy – by executing road maintenance and improvement projects around the Lake.



On the flip side, Black Butte Dam and Lake’s visitors and staff benefit from improved facilities and gain easier access to areas around the lake (such as favorite camping or fishing spots) on roads that have become inaccessible, or just plain bumpy, due to wear and tear and winter rains.



The Guard’s mission this year was to repair Angler’s Cove Road, improving a one-mile stretch that provides access to staff and visitors. Such improvements also provide better access for law enforcement and emergency medical personnel in the event they are needed.



Work on another one-mile section improved road conditions from the Dam to the dike system, providing vital access to critical infrastructure that project staff use for inspections and maintenance, as well as access during flood events.



On one particularly degraded portion of road, Warrant Officer Brian Whaler, Chief Construction Officer for the 649th, took time to walk an inclined area of the dirt road with his team. He pointed to various problem spots, asking the young Soldiers what they think they should do, instead of just telling them what to do.



“I want to get them to where they can make the call instead of relying on me,” said Whaler. “This is a fantastic opportunity for these guys. None of these guys do this as their regular job; I’m the only one who does this [line of work] for a living. It’s very important they get time operating this equipment, because this is what they’ll be doing if they deploy.”



Black Butte Dam and Lake Operations Project Manager, Seth Jantzen, agrees with the win-win analogy, pointing out the benefits of the partnership between the Sacramento District and the National Guard.



“Much of the work undertaken by the National Guard is work that we would otherwise have to contract to have these rehabilitation projects done. With this partnership, we pay for materials and the Guard helps maintain critical infrastructure,” said Jantzen.



“The Guard comes in and completes real-world projects that directly benefit their local community, and Black Butte Dam and Lake gets a substantial cost savings. We’re very grateful for the partnership we’ve developed over the years,” he said.

