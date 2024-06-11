Peru, US cyber team defends Resolute Sentinel 2024

LIMA, Pe. – From countering digital threats to safeguarding critical infrastructure, military cyber defenders have helped reshape the parameters of military readiness for the future.



During Resolute Sentinel 2024, a multinational military exercise, cyber operations played a pivotal role in enhancing security and interoperability among the U.S. and its allied partners in South America.



“The primary objective of incorporating cyber elements into RS24 was to work with our partner nations to enhance our capability to perform cyber defense operations on respective networks,” said U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Justin Lee, Combined Joint Task Force – RS24 directorate of communications lead. “We shared tactics, techniques and procedures needed to defend their network.”



Before RS24 started, U.S. Southern Command held a two-week cyber exercise to provide cyber tools for participating nations to use during the exercise.



“This collaboration was vital for us because the U.S. possesses advanced cyber capabilities, and for Peru, as a developing area, it’s very important we learn as much as we can,” said Peruvian Air Force Lt. Col. Magno Vargas, Cyber Operations Center 2nd Command. “The exchange allowed us to significantly enhance our cyber defense strategies specifically with the use of Security Onion, a software that has been instrumental in protecting our network infrastructure.”



At the task force headquarters in Lima, Peru, the team quickly got to work defeating cyber-attacks, playing a huge role in protecting the communications network for the exercise.



“The Peruvian Cyber team was able to thwart hundreds, sometimes thousands, of intrusion attempts on the task force headquarters network, reaching 10,572 intrusion attempts recently,” Lee said. “This allowed the task force staff to conduct operations without any interference.”



This success shows how important cybersecurity is for keeping operations running smoothly and safely. Today, cyber threats are becoming more advanced and widespread, so strong cyber defenses are crucial.



“Protecting cyberspace is very necessary for military operations, especially here at the task force headquarters, which is situated in a civilian area, lacking the essential cyber protections that military infrastructure would provide,” Vargas said. “And now through this learning and joint exercise, our armed forces can continue to use what we’ve learned and collaborate more seamlessly in the future.”



By integrating advanced cybersecurity measures and fostering international cooperation, RS24 not only enhanced the capabilities of participating nations, but also set a precedent for future joint operations. As cyber threats continue to evolve, the lessons learned and the partnerships formed during RS24 will be crucial in ensuring effective defenses for the future fight.

