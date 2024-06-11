To Go Far, Grow Together

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the 30th Logistics Readiness Squadron faced isolation and limited interaction among its nine sections. To address this challenge, the squadron established the HALO program (Holistic Airman Lifestyle Operation) in May 2022. The goal of the HALO program was to help members overcome the difficulty of connecting with individuals outside their own operational section within 30th LRS.



“We wanted to bring everyone together for a common purpose,” said Lt. Col. Joshua Killian, 30th LRS commander. “We created this program to get everyone out of that isolated mindset, because it was affecting teamwork and communication.”



The squadron initially had some reservations about the usefulness of the HALO offerings, but Killian's team quickly embraced the program.



“Personally, the HALO program has helped me immensely,” said Senior Airman Dakota Smith, 30th LRS vehicle maintainer. “We have had therapists, equal opportunity specialists, and health promotion dietitians come and speak to us, and it allows us to learn an array of things that we can implement into our daily lives, not just our military careers.”



The program initially began with a limited number of speakers who focused on topics such as healthy living and social support. However, it has since surpassed expectations and now takes advantage of a comprehensive range of assistance provided by helping agencies at Vandenberg.



“I was overjoyed to witness a unit establishing a culture where connectedness was encouraged,” said Jennifer Vasquez, Space Launch Delta 30 director of integrated prevention and response. “Connectedness is indispensable because it provides social support, reduces isolation and is vital in suicide prevention.”



Members now find themselves fishing, exercising, and connecting with each other beyond the confines of the squadron.



“The biggest takeaway I have from this is the breaking down of those barriers that we had previously noticed,” said Killian. “I now see people from all over the squadron talking, connecting, and really getting to know one another, and it’s not just because they’re in the same shop anymore.

They’ve discovered mutual likes and dislikes through HALO, and that allows us all to grow as a team.”



For units wanting to follow in the 30th Logistics Readiness Squadron’s footsteps, they can look no further than the helping agencies on base.



“Through the Community Action Team, all helping agencies are readily accessible to all units across the installation,” said Vasquez. “The Community Action Team has developed the Comprehensive Integrated Primary Prevention Plan, that addresses top trends of concern across the installation, all helping agencies are available as needed. I would encourage any commander interested in starting a HALO program. It has allowed our agencies to build a relationship and rapport with 30th LRS in a way we could have never imagined.”



Beginning in the fall, the Community Action Team is rolling out a new program, Cat2YOUnits, where the Community Action Team will be brought directly to any unit around the base, making the helping agencies ready and available at all times.



To take advantage of this program, contact HAWK’s COVE at 805-605-4295.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.13.2024 Date Posted: 06.13.2024 18:11 Story ID: 473925 Location: VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US Web Views: 10 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, To Go Far, Grow Together, by SrA Ryan Quijas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.