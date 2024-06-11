NMRC Kicks off Maryland Fleet Week & Flyover Baltimore 2024

Photo By Tommy Lamkin | BALTIMORE (June 12, 2024) Capt. Franca Jones, commander, Naval Medical Research...... read more read more Photo By Tommy Lamkin | BALTIMORE (June 12, 2024) Capt. Franca Jones, commander, Naval Medical Research Command (NMRC) and Chief Hospital Corpsman Shiva Giri, enjoy the festivities during the welcome ceremony for Maryland Fleet Week & Flyover Baltimore at the Inner Harbor Amphitheater. Maryland Fleet Week is a biannual public event that celebrates the contributions of the U.S. Sea services and maritime capabilities of the U.S. Navy, U.S. Marine Corps, and U.S. Coast Guard. Throughout the week, participants can tour ships, experience military static displays and watch drill and musical performances that showcase the expertise, excellence and patriotism of America’s maritime services. NMRC, who will participate in this year’s Maryland Fleet Week, is engaged in a broad spectrum of medical research, from basic science in the laboratory to field studies in austere and remote areas of the world to investigations in operational environments. In support of the Navy, Marine Corps, and joint U.S. warfighters, researchers study infectious diseases, biological warfare detection and defense, combat casualty care, environmental health concerns, aerospace and undersea medicine, medical modeling, simulation, operational mission support, epidemiology and behavioral sciences. (U.S. Navy Tommy Lamkin /Released) see less | View Image Page

BALTIMORE—Naval Medical Research Command (NMRC) will participate in the 2024 Maryland Fleet Week & Flyover Baltimore from June 14-16 at Baltimore’s Inner Harbor.



Sailors from NMRC will engage with the public throughout the weekend at the command’s exhibit, located at the Inner Harbor next to the littoral combat ship USS Marinette (LCS 25) and the Baltimore Visitor Center.



“As a Baltimore girl, I’m looking forward to telling people my story, how the Navy has changed my life and broadened my horizons with a scholarship to medical school, and then the incredible adventures that followed,” said Cmdr. Rhonda Lizewski, an NMRC researcher who studies infectious disease. “The last Fleet Week I attended was in San Francisco, several years ago as a general medical officer aboard USS Bonhomme Richard. We manned the rails while passing under the Golden Gate Bridge. This time I will be in my own hometown and ready to guide the next generation to their adventure!”



Capt. Franca Jones, commander, NMRC and Chief Hospital Corpsman Shiva Giri attended the welcoming ceremony at the Inner Harbor amphitheater and the official reception held aboard the USS Constellation museum ship on June 13.



The NMRC exhibit will be open during the duration of the Inner Harbor Festival from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. The public will be able to speak with active-duty Navy Medicine officers and hospital corpsmen.



“Returning to Baltimore for Maryland Fleet Week is an honor and an exciting experience for Naval Medical Research Command,” said Master Chief Hospital Corpsman Phillip Jean-Gilles, NMRC’s command master chief. “It provides an opportunity for the command to showcase its contributions to the Navy and interact with the Maryland public. Being part of such a significant Navy event in our home state fosters a sense of pride and connection. It also allows us to demonstrate our commitment to supporting the Navy and promoting public awareness of our research and development efforts. Overall, this should be a rewarding and fulfilling experience for our staff to participate in this year’s Fleet Week.”



NMRC calls Maryland home. In addition to its headquarters in Silver Spring, the command has the NMRC Biological Defense Research Directorate located in Frederick; the Clinical Trial Center aboard Naval Support Activity Bethesda; and the DoD Bone Marrow Donor Program located in Rockville.



Maryland Fleet Week is a biannual public event that celebrates the contributions of the U.S. sea services and maritime capabilities from the U.S. Navy, U.S. Marine Corps and U.S. Coast Guard. Throughout the week, participants can tour ships, experience military static displays and see drill and musical performances that showcase the expertise, excellence and patriotism of America’s maritime services.



In support of the Navy, Marine Corps, and joint U.S. warfighters, NMRC researchers study infectious diseases, biological warfare detection and defense, combat casualty care, environmental health concerns, aerospace and undersea medicine, medical modeling, simulation, operational mission support, epidemiology and behavioral sciences.



Fleet week is free and open to the public. For more information about attendance and scheduled events, visit https://www.visitmaryland.org/things-to-do/fleet-week